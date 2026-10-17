AGE20’S to bring ‘Skin First Makeup’ to Seoul... launches large-scale outdoor advertising campaign

AGE20'S is launching a large-scale out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign across Seoul and in major commercial districts to promote its new products and refreshed brand image.

The campaign is designed to raise awareness of the new product while effectively communicating to consumers AGE20'S brand philosophy and worldview, refreshed under the banner ‘Skin First Makeup.’ Last August, AGE20'S named IVE’s Rei its global ambassador and stepped up its rebranding efforts. The brand plans to feature Rei prominently alongside its products to draw greater attention to the new product.

The main product featured in the outdoor advertising campaign is the ‘Skin First Hidden Prep Foundation Pact,’ launched last September. Using AGE20'S proprietary technology, the product is the brand’s first to combine prep and foundation in a single pact. Its distinctive formula allows the ‘hidden prep’ within the product to be seen by lightly scratching the surface. The prep and foundation are combined in a 70:30 ratio, and the product is designed to adhere to the skin in a thin, even layer.

The campaign will build broad brand exposure along everyday routes throughout Seoul, while focusing on busy commercial districts such as Gangnam, Hongdae and Itaewon, taking into account the actual daily routines and travel patterns of women aged 28 to 34, AGE20'S key target audience. The plan is to use both media placed along everyday routes and media in key commercial districts, so consumers can encounter the products and brand naturally as they go about their daily commutes, shopping and leisure activities.

An AGE20'S brand representative said, “This outdoor advertising campaign was designed not only to promote our new product, but also to naturally convey in consumers’ everyday lives our new brand direction, ‘Skin First Makeup,’ and the transformation of AGE20'S.” The representative added, “We will expand our online and offline touchpoints with global ambassador Rei and continue engaging with young consumers so they can experience AGE20'S new brand values.”

Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.