Patagonia to Launch 'Capilene Baselayer'

PHOTO CREDIT: ⓒ Colin Wiseman

Patagonia Korea, the outdoor sports brand, will launch Capilene® Baselayer, a technical baselayer designed to help people enjoy outdoor activities comfortably in fall and winter.

A baselayer is a fundamental garment for layering during outdoor activities. It quickly absorbs and wicks away sweat produced during activity, helping keep the body dry and regulate body temperature. Since first introducing Capilene baselayers in 1985, Patagonia has continuously improved their performance and comfort based on its experience and expertise gained across a range of outdoor environments.

The newly launched Capilene® Baselayer for this season has been improved throughout, from its materials and fit to its seam construction. Newly developed materials and more refined designs improve the balance of warmth and breathability, while effectively wicking away sweat to maintain comfort. Patagonia’s environmental and social responsibility is also reflected in the use of recycled fabric across all products and their manufacture in Fair Trade CertifiedTM factories.

According to the brand, its flagship product, Capilene® Midweight Crew, uses newly developed Dot-Joint Double Knit fabric to improve sweat-wicking performance by 70% and stretch by 50% compared with the previous product. Comfort and mobility have also been further improved. Its Fitted Fit sits naturally close to the body without feeling restrictive, making it easy to layer comfortably with other clothing. Construction that minimizes skin friction and raglan sleeves also enhance mobility. The Midweight line includes tops and bottoms and can be used for a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, trekking, climbing and trail running.

The Capilene baselayer lineup also includes Capilene® Lightweight, the lightest option and the quickest to dry, and Capilene® Thermal Weight, made from microfleece that provides excellent warmth and breathability even during strenuous activity. The range offers features suited to different activity environments and levels of exertion. Reporter Sanghee Jeon nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.