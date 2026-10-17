Clash Between Chinese Passengers and Police at Maldives Airport: What Was Behind It?

Photo: Weibo

A clash broke out between Chinese passengers and police at the Maldives’ international airport, in the Indian Ocean resort destination that has become popular for honeymoons.

According to Taiwanese media outlets including Mirror Daily, a physical altercation broke out between passengers and police at Velana International Airport (formerly Malé International Airport) in the Maldives on the 14th (local time). The incident reportedly occurred after Chinese passengers due to fly to Chengdu, China, voiced their frustration over a flight delay of about 16 hours. Footage from the scene showed police restraining a man lying on the floor and other passengers nearby shouting.

The passengers protested in Chinese, while airport staff tried to calm the increasingly volatile disturbance. Police reportedly subdued a man identified at the scene as one of the main instigators of the disturbance, handcuffed him and took him into custody.

The airline provided affected passengers with accommodation, meals and alternative transportation, among other assistance, but their frustration does not appear to have subsided.

Some passengers reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the police response as well and sought help from Chinese diplomatic authorities.

Flight-tracking data showed that flight Q2 340, operated by Maldivian, the Maldives’ national airline, departed after a delay of about 16 hours. The reason for the delay has not been disclosed.

Maldives police and the airline have not officially disclosed the full circumstances of the incident. It remains unclear how many passengers were involved in the clash, whether anyone was injured, or whether those involved will face formal charges.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.