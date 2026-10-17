Door detaches from commercial small jet in flight... makes emergency return with 9 aboard

Photo credit: Nigerian Eye

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An incident in which the door of a small jet detached mid-flight occurred in Nigeria.

According to local media outlets, including Nigerian Eye, the door of a commercial small jet bound for Lagos from an international airport in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, detached during the flight on the afternoon of the 15th (local time throughout).

The pilots declared an emergency and requested urgent assistance before turning the aircraft back to its departure airport. All nine people aboard—three crew members and six passengers—were confirmed safe.

The aircraft was reportedly a Challenger 604 operated by local carrier Triton Aviation.

According to reports, the aircraft’s door detached as it climbed to an altitude of 3,500 feet (about 1,067 meters), at a point about 5.6 kilometers from Abuja Airport. The crew immediately declared “Mayday,” the international aviation distress signal, and returned to Abuja following instructions from air traffic control.

The aircraft subsequently landed safely on the runway.

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau said it had recovered the detached door and placed it in an investigation facility, and had begun investigating the circumstances and cause of the incident. The incident occurred amid continuing concerns about aviation safety in Nigeria. On October 5, an ATR-42 aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force reportedly crashed in Ondo State, killing all 25 people aboard. The aircraft was said to have crashed in a swamp while traveling from Benin City to Lagos.

Earlier, in July, an Embraer E170 aircraft operated by Enugu Air and bound for Benin from Lagos veered off the runway after landing at Benin Airport. All 68 people aboard were uninjured. In its preliminary investigation, the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau suggested that several factors, including a nonfunctioning automatic braking system, may have contributed to the incident.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.