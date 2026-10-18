“Doing her makeup and even washing the dishes”... Japan’s prime minister sparks debate, saying, “I spend four more hours a day than my male predecessors”

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi AP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, 65, has sparked controversy after saying she seems to spend three to four more hours a day than her male predecessors on housework and getting ready. While she was speaking about the reality of an already heavy workload compounded by domestic responsibilities, some criticized her remarks as repeating traditional gender roles.

According to The Japan Times and other foreign media, Prime Minister Takaichi discussed her daily routine and workload at the Budget Committee of Japan’s National Diet on the 14th.

Prime Minister Takaichi said, “I shower in the morning, prepare a meal, wash the dishes, and even do my makeup,” adding, “With all that, I feel like I spend three to four more hours than male prime ministers.”

She also explained that it took time for her aides to understand that she needed time to do her makeup before appearing on television.

The remarks came amid discussions about the Japanese prime minister’s attendance at the Diet and working hours. The prime minister often spends a considerable part of the day in the legislature, answering questions from opposition lawmakers or attending various meetings. Fumitake Fujita, a lawmaker from the Japan Innovation Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, also raised concerns that the prime minister’s time attending Diet sessions was excessively long.

Citing relevant data, Fujita said that in 2022, the Japanese prime minister attended the Diet for 72 days, compared with 50 days for the British prime minister and 13 for the German chancellor.

In response, Takaichi explained that, in addition to her schedule at the Diet, reviewing various work-related documents made it difficult to set aside enough time. She said that she enjoys reading documents she brings home in the middle of the night, but that it is not easy to find time to calmly think about Japan’s future direction or the broader vision for governing the country. Takaichi, who has often described herself as a workaholic, previously said that she gets only two to four hours of sleep a day. She is known to have continued working long hours, sometimes scheduling meetings with aides at 3 a.m.

However, the remarks unexpectedly sparked a debate. In Japan, concerns have long been raised about the burden of housework and childcare falling disproportionately on women. Critics said that by stating that, as a woman prime minister, she needs more time than men because she does the housework herself, Takaichi had revealed a perspective that takes traditional gender roles for granted.

Online commenters have expressed mixed reactions, including, “It’s not appropriate to ask for understanding on the grounds that she needs time to do her makeup,” “This shows why Japan’s birthrate is falling,” and “It’s a brave statement taking aim at Japanese family culture.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.