Fighter jets scrambled after passenger plane transmits hijacking emergency code—then it turns out...

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A passenger plane traveling from Greece to Germany reportedly sent an emergency code indicating a possible hijacking, prompting the temporary closure of a German airport.

German Air Force fighter jets were also scrambled, but an investigation confirmed that no actual hijacking had taken place.

According to local media outlets including RTL News, Nuremberg Airport in Germany temporarily suspended air traffic on the 13th (local time) after a Corendon Airlines passenger plane from Corfu, Greece, sent an emergency signal indicating a suspected hijacking. Corendon Airlines is based in Turkey.

The flight was Corendon Airlines Flight XR456. The plane transmitted the emergency code “7500,” which is used internationally to signal a possible hijacking. The signal was reportedly sent from Croatian airspace at around 11 a.m. German time.

Air traffic controllers took the situation seriously after radio contact with the pilot was also lost.

The German Air Force eventually scrambled Eurofighter jets to monitor the situation until the plane reached its destination. The jets reportedly continued patrol flights over the airport even after the passenger plane landed at around 12:16 p.m.

The airport temporarily suspended air traffic and deployed police, special forces, and rescue and emergency personnel to the scene. Some other flights bound for Nuremberg Airport also changed their destinations.

The 178 passengers were allowed to leave the plane only after their safety had been confirmed.

Corendon Airlines said that a temporary malfunction in the plane’s radio communication system had caused the emergency code to be transmitted, and that there had been no actual emergency.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.