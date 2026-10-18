‘Wedding’ on the first floor, ‘first-birthday party’ on the second, all on the same day... ‘Even a writer of an over-the-top melodrama couldn’t top this’

Photo: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man who held a wedding with one woman and, at the same time, a 100-day celebration for his child with another woman at a restaurant in China has sparked public outrage.

According to Chinese outlet Xinbingbao and Hong Kong outlet South China Morning Post, A, who lives in Liupanshui, Guizhou province, recently held a wedding with bride B on the first floor of a large banquet restaurant in the city. At the same time, a 100-day celebration for the infant son he had with his former partner C was held on the second floor of the same restaurant.

The bizarre situation came to the attention of guests through two large posters hung at the entrance to the banquet hall.

The poster on the first floor featured a photo of A and B dressed in a tuxedo and wedding dress, alongside the words, “We met, got to know each other and fell in love.” A poster installed nearby on the second floor showed A, C and the baby, along with the congratulatory message, “Dad and Mom have walked together for 1,314 days.” The number “1314” is pronounced similarly in Chinese to a phrase meaning “for a lifetime” and is often used to express affection.

A dispute broke out among guests at the two banquets during the event, with shouting, and the restaurant ended up calling the police.

The restaurant manager said, “The clients for the two events each made separate contracts, and the restaurant merely provided the venue-rental services that had been arranged.”

As a video of the scene spread rapidly on social media, local internet users poured criticism on the man, saying, “Even a writer of an over-the-top melodrama couldn’t write something like this.” Some questioned whether A had been maintaining a “one man, two wives” arrangement and raised suspicions of bigamy.

As the controversy spread, the local authorities with jurisdiction launched an investigation. The investigation found that A had legally registered his marriage only with B. He had previously lived with his former partner C, but they had never been legally married, so the legal requirements for bigamy were not met. The authorities also confirmed that A and C had a financial dispute involving debts.

As the uproar continues to grow, A, the person at the center of the controversy, has reportedly not issued an official statement to date.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.