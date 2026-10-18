“Kept eating and throwing up”... Was ‘this’ the cause of a 24-year-old mukbang YouTuber’s death?

Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A link between severe potassium deficiency and cardiac arrest has been raised in discussions about the cause of death of a Chinese so-called “mukbang” YouTuber who died in August.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Pengpai News, mukbang YouTuber Chen Ziyi, 24, known professionally as Ganpan Yingying, was a popular creator with more than 1.2 million followers, but died suddenly on August 17. Her parents did not announce their daughter’s death on social media until September 4.

Her family did not officially disclose the cause of death.

However, local reports have suggested a link between severe potassium deficiency and cardiac arrest.

In her final video, posted on August 14, three days before her death, she said she had been hospitalized again with hypokalemia. She said she had repeatedly eaten large amounts of food, after which her potassium levels fell and she received treatment, and explained that her blood potassium concentration had once fallen as low as 2.3 mmol/L (millimoles per liter). The video also showed injection marks on the back of her hand. The normal blood potassium concentration is said to be 3.5–5.0 mmol/L.

Chen said this was not her first hospitalization. She said she had repeatedly eaten excessively while producing mukbang content and selling products, and revealed that her long-standing habit of inducing vomiting was also linked to her deteriorating health.

During her lifetime, she also said on broadcasts that eating more could attract viewers’ attention and boost sales, but that sometimes her body could not handle it. In her final video, she left a message to the effect that “making money is important, but health always comes first.”

Chen reportedly experienced extreme dieting and self-induced vomiting because of anxiety about her weight while preparing for the college entrance exam.

As a result, at 162 cm tall, she once weighed as little as 35 kg.

She began producing mukbang content in earnest in 2021 and gained popularity with videos of herself quickly eating large amounts of food.

Medical professionals explain that eating large amounts of food itself is not a direct cause of a sharp drop in blood potassium levels. The problem arises when large amounts of electrolytes are lost through repeated vomiting or diarrhea. The use of induced vomiting or laxatives by some mukbang creators to manage their weight or keep eating large amounts of food has been identified as a risk factor.

Potassium is an electrolyte that plays an important role in nerve signal transmission, muscle contraction and the heart’s normal electrical activity. If blood potassium levels become too low, muscle weakness and abnormal heart rhythms can occur. In particular, a blood potassium concentration below 2.5 mmol/L is generally classified as severe hypokalemia and is said to carry a risk of serious arrhythmia or cardiac arrest.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.