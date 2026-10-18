“Tried to remove the dive mask” vs. “Attacked first”... What is the truth behind the underwater clash between a Taiwanese singer and a Korean diving instructor?

Photo credit: YouTube, South China Morning Post

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Controversy has erupted in Palau, a renowned diving destination in the Pacific, after a diving instructor accompanying a Taiwanese singer claimed that a Korean diving instructor attacked him underwater. The Korean instructor, however, reportedly countered that the other group attacked first and that he responded in self-defense.

According to Taiwan’s United Daily News and the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Song Jianzhang, a member of Taiwanese band Nan Quan Mama and an actor who performs under the name Tan Tou, claimed that Korean instructor A attacked him while he was diving in Palau on the 9th (local time).

Song Jianzhang said that at a depth of about 25 meters, instructor A suddenly approached him from below and attacked him.

According to Song’s account, instructor A punched his dive mask and then tried to remove it. Song managed to fend him off, but the situation then escalated to B, a Bangladeshi diving instructor who was with him.

Song’s side claims that when B intervened to protect Song, instructor A tried to remove B’s mask and fins and even attempted to take off his regulator from behind. A Chinese employee at the dive center where B works said B swallowed water several times while trying to retrieve his regulator and barely made it back to shore with help from others in the group.

Song later likened what happened to “underwater murder,” saying his companion had nearly lost his life. B also supported Song’s account in a post, stressing that dive guides are responsible for ensuring that all divers return safely to the surface.

Korean instructor A, however, offered a completely different account. He claimed that Song’s group entered an area used by his dive team and ignored his hand signal telling them to leave. He also said that B attacked him first and that he had only acted in self-defense.

Song countered that he and his group had not resisted at all underwater and that the other side’s claims were false. He went on to ask whether entering another team’s diving area would justify attacking someone underwater.

He also said that the other side had reached out to propose a private settlement, but that he would not let the incident go and would hold them accountable.

Song, who said he had been diving for 25 years, added that he had never seen such shocking behavior before.

The dive center to which Song and B belong reported the incident to local police. The Palau Visitors Authority and the Koror State Government issued a joint statement on the 12th, saying they were investigating. The authorities suspended the people involved from diving activities and tourism-related work until the investigation results are available.

With the two sides giving conflicting accounts, attention is focused on whether local police will establish exactly what happened.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.