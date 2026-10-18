Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital Performs Complete Resection of Peritoneal Metastases in a Patient in Their 70s with Small Bowel Cancer, Its First HIPEC Procedure

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professors Song Young-min and Lee Seung-ho of the Department of Surgery at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital successfully performed a complete resection of peritoneal metastatic lesions and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) on the 1st in an elderly patient in their 70s with small bowel adenocarcinoma accompanied by peritoneal metastases. This was the first time HIPEC had been performed at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital.

Peritoneal metastasis occurs when cancer cells spread to the peritoneum, the membrane surrounding organs in the abdominal cavity. It can develop in various abdominal cancers, including stomach, colorectal and pancreatic cancer. Treatment is challenging because systemic chemotherapy alone often has limited effectiveness.

HIPEC involves removing as many visible peritoneal metastatic lesions as possible, then circulating heated saline containing a chemotherapy solution through a tube in the abdominal cavity for a set period to treat even the microscopic cancer cells that remain. It can be used particularly for patients with colorectal or ovarian cancer, among others.

This surgery was the result of a collaborative effort in which Professors Song Young-min and Lee Seung-ho of the Department of Surgery worked together from start to finish, from planning the operation to resecting the peritoneal metastatic lesions and administering HIPEC. Because complete resection of peritoneal metastatic lesions and HIPEC involve an extensive surgical area and a lengthy procedure, the two specialists divided their roles and worked in sync as one team.

Professor Song Young-min said, "We plan to continue research that uses tissue biopsies to analyze molecular-level characteristics, including DNA and RNA, classify patient groups, and identify patients who may have good outcomes after HIPEC."

Professor Lee Seung-ho said, "Peritoneal metastatic cancers often do not respond well to conventional chemotherapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy, so the role of intraperitoneal treatments such as HIPEC may become more important. We will use not only clinical information but also molecular-level testing to identify patients who may have good outcomes with HIPEC, and pursue active surgical treatment for patients who need it in order to advance precision medicine."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Song Young-min (left) and Professor Lee Seung-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.