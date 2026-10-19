'Spicy' vs. 'Mild': A Unique Fall Outing to Horror-Themed Zones

◇Everland will present Bloody City Zero, a horror attraction, through the end of November. The distinctive appeal of its immersive content comes through in horror experiences that transcend gender and generations.

Horror experiences have become a must-have part of fall outings. The fear that once sent chills down your spine in midsummer has now become seasonal entertainment for the whole family. The attractions available at theme parks have changed, too. Rather than sticking to the notion that horror has to be scary, they invite visitors to immerse themselves and enjoy the experience together. Could there be a better fall activity for the whole family? From intense to mild, a variety of experiences add a unique touch of fun to fall outings.

◇Everland is operating Wild Savannah Expedition for a limited time through the end of November. It is essentially a “walking safari” that lets visitors explore on foot the Lost Valley Safari route they previously toured

▶ A walking safari by day, “Blood City” by night

Everland is a place to enjoy horror attractions on the intense side. The distinctive appeal of its immersive content comes through in horror experiences that transcend gender and generations. Its biggest draw is the variety of things to do as the day turns to night.

Before enjoying the horror attractions, spend some time connecting with animals during the day. Everland is operating “Wild Savannah Expedition” through the end of November. It is essentially a “walking safari” that lets visitors explore on foot the Lost Valley Safari route, a popular attraction they used to enjoy from a bus.

Along the 1-kilometer route, which includes the River Trail section that was previously available for a fee, visitors can see about 15 animal species, from herbivores to lions, the kings of the animal kingdom. Walking the route that visitors used to tour by vehicle feels like a new experience. You can stop whenever you see an animal you like. Your time is your own.

◇The appeal of Wild Savannah Expedition is that visitors can take their time, see a variety of animals up close and connect with them indirectly. Photo: Reporter Kim Se-hyeong

At the spot where visitors can see giraffes, people of all ages gather to take photos. It is a different experience from simply watching animals asleep on the ground. Visitors can observe a variety of animals, including rhinos, lions, hyenas and elephants, up close and connect with them indirectly. There is also a learning space for children in a cave near the entrance to the safari.

◇As visitors near the end of Wild Savannah Expedition, a rhino greets them. Photo: Reporter Kim Se-hyeong

The fun continues until sunset. Head over to Pupa Town near Lost Valley to enjoy the “Pupa Band” show, where animal characters take the stage as a band. The show runs for about 15 minutes and delights visitors’ eyes and ears. There are also opportunities to interact directly with animals such as capybaras.

◇Everland’s circus show Wings of Memory is staged at the Grand Stage and gives visitors the feeling of watching a musical. Photo courtesy of Everland

If you want to take a short break, you could watch the circus show “Wings of Memory.” Just be sure to check the showtime in advance. Staged at Everland’s Grand Stage, the show runs for about 40 minutes and gives visitors the feeling of watching a musical. The protagonist, E.L., is short for Everland; the show offers a glimpse of the park’s tradition of aspiring to be “a land of dreams and fantasy.”

◇Everland’s Bloody City Zero is built around a broad storyline, with zombies and visitors interacting with one another to create new experiences. Photo: Reporter Kim Se-hyeong

As the sun begins to set, head to the horror-themed zone “Blood City.” This year, Everland is presenting a distinctive horror attraction in collaboration with film director Lee Seok-hoon, who directed films including “The Pirates” and “Confidential Assignment 2.”

◇In the Circus of Madness zone at Everland’s Bloody City Zero, participants interact directly with the actors. Photo: Reporter Kim Se-hyeong

Visitors become “White Z squad members” and take on an escape mission as they make their way through five themed zones: Gate of Hell, the Out-of-Control Laboratory, Circus of Madness, the Bloodstained Schoolyard and the Platform of Destruction. Director Lee Seok-hoon cited actively responding rather than fleeing when zombies appear as a way to enjoy Blood City even more. In other words, visitors should enjoy the fall festival alongside the zombies. The idea is that, within the festival’s overall storyline, zombies and visitors can interact with one another and create new experiences.

Lee Chae-seong, vice president of Samsung C&T’s Resort Division, said of the horror attractions, “We’ve prepared them to appeal to more generations than in any other fall season.”

◇LEGOLAND is presenting “Today’s Monster Star,” a customer-participation costume contest where contestants can show off their creativity in costumes they made themselves. Photo courtesy of LEGOLAND

▶ Cute pumpkin ghosts spark childhood wonder ... fireworks bring the day to a close

LEGOLAND Korea Resort’s strength is its milder horror attractions. Through the end of October, it is presenting its “Brick or Treat” theme. The resort says it has put together a festival that children can enjoy without worry, with cute pumpkin decorations and monster characters taking center stage.

◇LEGOLAND uses its cute side to make horror attractions the theme of a family-friendly festival. Photo courtesy of LEGOLAND

Cute monsters emerge among the LEGO pumpkin decorations to throw a spooky party. Every Saturday in October, the park extends its hours until 9 p.m., with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

The LEGOLAND Hotel is also an appealing choice for families. The rooms have bunk beds for children and double beds for adults in separate areas, effectively allowing guests to use the room as two distinct spaces. The LEGO-themed decor, featuring pirates, ninjas and more, adds to the fun.

◇One of LEGOLAND’s attractions is the chance to enjoy both the hotel and the park. On the hotel’s second floor, Adventure Play hosts the guest-exclusive show “Monster Rock” every Thursday through Monday during October.

There is a small LEGO gift inside the room safe. Even the combination is designed as a puzzle to solve like a game, offering children a novel source of fun. At 6 p.m. every Thursday through Monday in October, Adventure Play on the hotel’s second floor hosts the guest-exclusive show “Monster Rock.”

The customer-participation costume contest “Today’s Monster Star” is also drawing interest. The event selects children visiting LEGOLAND in monster costumes who show off distinctive and impressive outfits. They can dress up as popular characters or present special festival costumes made together with their families.

◇For the fall season, LEGOLAND has put its horror attractions front and center with “Brick or Treat” as its theme. Customer-participation programs add to the immersive experience. Photo courtesy of LEGOLAND

The event takes place at 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday on “Monster Stage,” the outdoor stage at LEGO Castle. Any child born in 2014 or earlier can participate. Registration is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis in front of Monster Stage from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the day of the event. The first-place winner receives one “Triple Pass,” a combined annual pass for year-round access to LEGOLAND, SEA LIFE COEX Aquarium and SEA LIFE Busan Aquarium.

◇LEGOLAND has extended its hours every Saturday in October to make visits more convenient for guests. Photo courtesy of LEGOLAND

A LEGOLAND representative said, “We hope the night openings and fireworks held every Saturday in October and during holiday periods will help you make fun-filled memories ‘day and night.’”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.