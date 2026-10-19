Priest dies after being struck by large cross while celebrating Mass... Livestream footage shocks viewers

Photo: X, Daily Mail

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A priest celebrating Mass at a church was killed after being struck by a large cross installed on a wall. The Mass was being livestreamed on social media, capturing the moment the cross fell and the screams of parishioners who witnessed it.

According to the Daily Mail and other foreign media outlets, on the 17th (local time), Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was celebrating Mass in front of the altar at a church in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city. A large cross bearing a statue of Jesus Christ was installed on the wall behind him.

The Mass, which was being livestreamed, suddenly turned tragic about 27 minutes in. The cross, which had been fixed to the wall, suddenly fell and struck the priest on the head.

The stunned priest collapsed below the altar and disappeared from view. Parishioners at the scene screamed in shock, and the livestream was cut off.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil officially confirmed Father Sánchez Molinari’s death in a statement the following day, the 18th.

In its statement, the archdiocese said, “We announce that our beloved Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari has departed for the Father’s house to enjoy the presence and glory of God.”

However, the archdiocese did not provide specific details about why the cross fell or whether there had been a problem with how it was installed.

After news of his death became known, tributes poured in on social media.

Online users responded with comments including, “This is such a great sorrow. He was a wonderful priest and a good friend,” “I can’t believe it. Father was an excellent and compassionate priest. May he rest in peace now,” and “The reason the cross fell should be investigated.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.