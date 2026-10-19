“Walk for just 2 minutes after lunch”...It may help curb blood sugar spikes

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[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] A claim has emerged that even a short walk of about two minutes after lunch can help manage blood sugar. The idea is that it can be effective simply to walk along an office hallway or take the stairs, without setting aside time for a separate workout or breaking a sweat.

The British outlet Daily Mail reported that taking a short walk immediately after a meal—a practice known as a “micro-walk”—may help curb the post-meal rise in blood sugar. It explained that this could be a useful lifestyle habit, particularly for people who spend most of the day at a desk or have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

When we eat, carbohydrates are broken down into glucose during digestion, and the glucose is absorbed into the bloodstream. The pancreas then secretes insulin to regulate blood sugar. Blood sugar can rise when there is little movement after a meal, but activities that use the muscles, such as walking, can help muscles absorb glucose and may have a positive effect on blood sugar control.

Dr. Ronald R. Quinton, a thoracic surgeon at Tulane University School of Medicine in the United States, told the Daily Mail that even a short walk prompts muscle contractions, increasing glucose uptake by the muscles and helping lower blood sugar.

With post-meal walking, timing is as important as the duration. Moving gently right after finishing a meal can help muscles use glucose as blood sugar rises after eating. One option is to start with two minutes and, if circumstances allow, gradually increase the walk to 10–15 minutes.

You do not have to leave the office to walk. If it is difficult to step away from your desk, you can walk in place or do calf raises, and you can also repeat a few gentle sit-to-stand movements. Taking the stairs nearby is another option. The key is to break up long periods of sitting and move the muscles in your legs and torso.

The makeup of a meal also affects blood sugar levels. Meals high in quickly absorbed carbohydrates, such as white bread, refined grains, and sugary foods, can cause a substantial rise in blood sugar after eating. Making a habit of moving gently after such meals may help with blood sugar management, but walking alone does not eliminate the need to manage your diet.

Strenuous exercise after a meal can cause abdominal discomfort or digestive symptoms in some people. By contrast, light activity such as walking at a comfortable pace is easy to fit into daily life without much burden. People who get little exercise or need to manage their blood sugar because of obesity, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes should consider first reducing the amount of time they spend sitting for long periods.

However, it is difficult to say that walking for just two minutes after a meal can prevent or treat diabetes. A short walk is a way to complement other health measures, such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy weight. People with diabetes should not stop prescribed medication or insulin treatment on their own.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.