"Chuna Therapy for Neck Pain Compared with Medication and Physical Therapy: Long-Term Economic Benefits"

Medical staff administer Chuna therapy to a patient with chronic neck pain.

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that patients with chronic neck pain who receive Chuna therapy regularly may enjoy a much better quality of life and economic benefits in the long term, even though the treatment costs more upfront than conventional medication and physical therapy. When social costs such as lost work productivity are included, overall costs may actually fall. The findings are expected to provide grounds for expanding National Health Insurance coverage for Chuna therapy.

The Spine and Joint Research Institute at Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, led by Director Ha In-hyuk, said on the 19th that it had published a study comparing the three-year cost-effectiveness of Chuna therapy and conventional treatment for chronic neck pain in the international SCI(E)-indexed journal Integrative Medicine Research (IF=4.9).

Neck pain is a common musculoskeletal condition that diminishes both physical and mental quality of life. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in the United States, more than 203 million people worldwide had neck pain in 2020. That number is projected to rise by 32.5% by 2050.

Chronic neck pain, in particular, often recurs, making a full recovery difficult. Repeated treatment increases medical expenses and also leads to productivity losses. This makes an efficient, long-term pain-management strategy necessary.

Treatments for neck pain include medication, physical therapy, injections and manual therapy.

Manual therapy, in particular, is known to be effective in improving muscle and joint movement and relieving pain.

In Korean medicine, Chuna therapy is used as a form of manual therapy. It is a treatment in which a Korean medicine doctor uses their hands or other parts of the body to push and pull the spine and joints into proper alignment. Recognized for its effectiveness in treating musculoskeletal conditions, Chuna therapy has been covered by National Health Insurance since 2019, with coverage available for up to 20 sessions a year. However, despite evidence of its clinical effectiveness, research evaluating its long-term cost-effectiveness had been limited.

A research team led by Korean medicine doctor Kim Do-young of the Spine and Joint Research Institute at Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine compared the long-term cost-effectiveness of Chuna therapy and conventional treatment (medication and physical therapy). The team used a Markov model based on data from a multicenter randomized controlled trial (RCT) conducted in South Korea.

A Markov model is an economic evaluation technique that probabilistically predicts changes in patients’ health over time to estimate long-term costs and treatment outcomes. The researchers classified patients by neck pain intensity (NRS: 0–10) as mild (below 4), moderate (4 or higher but below 7), or severe (7 or higher). They then calculated, in three-month intervals over three years, how patients moved between these stages in the Chuna therapy and conventional treatment (medication and electrical or heat-based physical therapy) groups. The analysis found that treatment costs over three years were about 1.06 million won per patient in the Chuna therapy group and about 590,000 won in the conventional treatment group—an additional 470,000 won for Chuna therapy. So what did that extra 470,000 won buy?

Economic evaluations measure this using an indicator called the quality-adjusted life year (QALY). A QALY assigns a value of 1 to a year lived in perfect health, then reduces that value in line with any loss in quality of life. A year spent ill cannot be counted the same as a year spent in good health, so the calculation adjusts the value according to quality of life. Because this study covered three years, the maximum value was 3. The Chuna therapy group scored 2.40, compared with 2.37 for the conventional treatment group.

This means that the Chuna therapy group gained the equivalent of spending 2.4 of the three years in perfect health. The difference between the groups was 0.03 QALY, meaning patients who received Chuna therapy spent correspondingly more time maintaining their quality of life.

Based on the 0.03-QALY difference, the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) was calculated at 16.33 million won. In other words, gaining one additional year of healthy life through Chuna therapy cost about 16.33 million won. Whether this amount is reasonable is assessed by comparing it with the willingness-to-pay threshold (WTP)—the amount society is considered willing to pay for one additional year of healthy life. In South Korea, the benchmark is 30.49 million won.

Chuna therapy was assessed as sufficiently cost-effective, at about half that benchmark. The result remained largely unchanged even when the assumptions used in the calculations were varied.

After changing key figures and rerunning the calculations 62 times, the research team found that Chuna therapy costs fell below the benchmark in 57 scenarios (91.9%). The team assumed that patients with persistent moderate or greater pain received 10 Chuna therapy sessions every three months, up to 40 sessions a year. That is twice the current annual limit of 20 sessions covered by National Health Insurance. Even so, the cost-effectiveness ratio remained below the benchmark.

This means cost-effectiveness could be maintained even if the number of treatments increased from the current level. Chuna therapy’s economic benefits were even more pronounced when social costs, as well as medical expenses, were taken into account. From a societal perspective that included transportation costs, time spent receiving treatment and lost work productivity, the three-year cost for the Chuna therapy group was about 29.26 million won—3.66 million won less than the approximately 32.92 million won for the conventional treatment group.

The findings suggest that managing pain over the long term and reducing productivity losses can ease the overall cost burden on society. In a probabilistic sensitivity analysis involving 1,000 repeated simulations, Chuna therapy was found to be more likely than conventional treatment to be cost-effective, with probabilities of 77.2% from a healthcare perspective and 98.5% from a societal perspective.

Korean medicine doctor Kim Do-young of the Spine and Joint Research Institute at Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine said, “The true value of Chuna therapy lies not only in reducing pain right away, but also in sustaining improvement over time and easing the burden on patients in the long term. This study is significant because it confirmed the cost-effectiveness of Chuna therapy.” He added, “The more chronic a condition is, the more important it is to assess the value of treatment over years, not just months,” and said, “I hope these findings will serve as a reference in discussions about expanding insurance coverage for Chuna therapy.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Korean medicine doctor Kim Do-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.