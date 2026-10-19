Korea’s first cross-border telesurgery demonstration: Surgical robot operated in Shanghai, 870 km from Seoul

Professor Seok-Ho Kang (left) performing cross-border telesurgery using a robotic surgical system on the 16th.

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] Professor Seok-Ho Kang of the Department of Urology at Korea University Anam Hospital demonstrated cross-border telesurgery linking South Korea and China in real time.

On the 16th, at the 78th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Korean Urological Association (KUA 2026) held at COEX in Seoul, Professor Kang remotely operated a surgical robot installed in Shanghai, China, to perform surgery on an animal model. He operated the robot from a surgical console set up at COEX, while the robotic arms in Shanghai, about 870 km away in a straight line, performed the surgery by reproducing his movements in real time.

This was the first demonstration in Korea of cross-border telesurgery using a commercial surgical robot platform. It is particularly significant as the first cross-border telesurgery demonstration in urology in which Korean medical professionals directly operated a surgical robot remotely across national borders. The demonstration used Toumai, a surgical robot made by MicroPort MedBot.

Telesurgery is surgery performed by remotely operating a surgical robot in real time over a communications network when the surgeon and the patient are physically far apart. It has drawn attention as a way to reduce healthcare disparities in areas with limited access to medical care, since experienced specialists can participate in surgery from a distance without traveling to the site. Another major factor behind the development of telesurgery has been the possibility of providing surgical treatment in settings that medical personnel have difficulty reaching in person, such as battlefields and disaster areas.

A major milestone in telesurgery was the “Lindbergh operation” (Operation Lindbergh), performed in 2001. At the time, a medical team in New York remotely operated a ZEUS surgical robot to perform a cholecystectomy on a patient in Strasbourg, France, across the Atlantic. It was the world’s first intercontinental remote robotic surgery and demonstrated the potential of long-distance telesurgery in actual clinical practice.

Although robotic surgery itself advanced rapidly afterward, the clinical use of long-distance telesurgery remained limited for many years. More recently, advances in information and communications technology—including 5G, fiber-optic networks and satellite communications—have substantially reduced transmission delays and improved network stability. With the emergence of surgical robots capable of remote operation, telesurgery is once again spreading rapidly. As of 2026, at least 1,500 cross-border or long-distance telesurgical procedures are reported to have been successfully performed worldwide.

The key technologies required for telesurgery—including robot control, real-time video transmission and long-distance network connections—have advanced to the point where they can be used in actual surgery. However, for telesurgery to become a standard medical service, discussion is needed not only of its technical performance but also of ethical, legal and institutional challenges, including regulations governing medical practice across national borders, the allocation of responsibility among medical personnel, costs and insurance systems, patient privacy and cybersecurity, and contingency plans for communications failures.

The demonstration was conducted at the preclinical stage using an animal model.

Before cross-border telesurgery can be used on actual patients in Korea, the relevant regulations and institutional framework must be established, along with thorough validation of patient safety and stability in real-world medical settings.

More recently, the potential applications of telesurgery have expanded beyond connecting geographically distant medical institutions to include extreme environments and space. At the International Space Station (ISS), a demonstration of simulated surgical technology was conducted in which medical personnel on Earth remotely operated a small surgical robot in space. Research into providing surgical treatment remotely in environments that surgeons have difficulty reaching in person is thus expanding to extreme settings such as space.

Professor Seok-Ho Kang said, “This demonstration is significant because it showed how telesurgery can be carried out in an actual surgical setting across the physical distance between South Korea and China,” adding, “Thorough validation, including of patient safety and the institutional framework, will be needed before it can be applied in real-world medical settings.”

He added, “If these foundations are in place, telesurgery could broaden the possibilities for surgical treatment in areas that specialized medical personnel have difficulty reaching in person,” and explained, “In the long term, since its potential uses could be explored not only at sea and in polar regions but also in extreme environments such as space, its future development warrants attention.”

Professor Seok-Ho Kang is known as a leading expert in urologic cancers, including bladder and prostate cancer, and in robotic surgery. He has pioneered complex robotic bladder cancer surgery, including becoming the first in Asia to successfully perform robot-assisted radical cystectomy and totally intracorporeal urinary diversion. He also remains active in international education and academic work, including training medical professionals in Korea and abroad in surgical techniques. He currently serves as president of the Korean Society of Endourology and Robotics.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Seok-Ho Kang

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.