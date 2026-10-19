Saunas emerge as wellness hotspots for people in their 20s and 30s, as brands ramp up marketing around social media’s “What’s in My Sauna Bag?” challenge

Once seen as leisure spaces for middle-aged and older people, saunas have recently emerged as “hip wellness hotspots” among people in their 20s and 30s.

The trend is being fueled by sauna runs, where people head to a sauna after running to unwind, as well as solo saunas and one-person body-scrub salons where customers can focus on rest and self-care in private.

Saunas and baths are gaining popularity as ways for young people to care for their health and unwind, as they offer rest and recovery in a short time amid busy, exhausting daily lives, according to an analysis.

Saunas are known to dilate blood vessels and raise the heart rate, promoting circulation, and may help relax muscles, relieve fatigue and reduce stress. Changes in body temperature after a sauna may also have a positive effect on sleep, while some studies have found that regular sauna use is associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

As saunas attract more attention from young people, interest in sauna- and bath-related products is also growing.

In South Korea and abroad, the “Everything Shower”—a thorough head-to-toe care routine—has emerged as a form of self-care, and content introducing personal hair- and body-care routines and products is being widely shared, especially on social media. Products people want to display in their bathrooms (“shelfies”) and curated sauna baskets (“What’s in my sauna bag?”) have also become ways to express personal taste through the products they use, according to an analysis.

◇ Olive Young’s “HAVE AN EVERYTHING SHOWER” campaign. Photo courtesy of CJ Olive Young Corporation.

According to Olive Young, searches for “sauna” rose 373% from January to September this year compared with the same period a year earlier. Searches for “sauna pack” and “sauna scrub” also increased by 310% and 1,208%, respectively. The trend is thought to reflect growing interest in self-care during sauna and shower time, which has led consumers to explore related beauty products. Zigzag also reported an increase in searches for sauna- and bath-related products, with items such as distinctive bath bags, small containers for decanting, soap pouches and sauna head coverings drawing attention.

In response, companies in the industry are rolling out a range of sauna accessories as well as experience packages. Many are also using marketing strategies that make use of spaces and scents.

◇ L:A BRUKET names LNGSHOT its brand partner. Photo courtesy of Shinsegae International Inc.

L:A BRUKET, a Swedish wellness brand imported and sold by Shinsegae International Inc., has selected boy group LNGSHOT as its first brand partner and has been operating the “L:A BRUKET X Scent Sauna Pop-up Store” at Movie Land in Seongsu-dong since the 15th. The pop-up, themed around a Swedish mini sauna, features fragrance experiences, a meditation challenge and a troll photo zone, and gives visitors the chance to try a range of skin- and body-care products. It also offers the limited-edition “Scent & Steam Kit,” which includes a sauna hat embroidered with a troll character drawn by LNGSHOT members and L:A BRUKET eau de parfum. Founded in 2008 in Varberg, Sweden, L:A BRUKET offers skin- and body-care products, perfumes and home fragrances made with naturally derived ingredients such as seaweed and sea salt.

◇ “SENNOK Bathhouse Seongsu.” Photo courtesy of SENNOK.

◇ “SENNOK Bathhouse Seongsu.” Photo courtesy of SENNOK.

SENNOK, a lifestyle beauty brand owned by Sehwa P&C, opened its first flagship store, “SENNOK Bathhouse Seongsu,” in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on the 7th and introduced limited-edition bathhouse-themed merchandise, including sauna hats, sleep masks and aprons. The sauna hats and sleep masks became popular photo props among beauty editors and influencers, and briefly sold out soon after the store opened. The store was designed as a “waterless beauty bathhouse” that evokes the memories and sense of cleanliness associated with Korean bathing culture through scents and space, without any actual bathing facilities. It features a red-brick building and chimney, sky-blue bathroom tiles, bathtub-shaped display stands and an experience zone recreating the washbasins of a traditional bathhouse.

◇ “Seoul Sauna Series.” Photo courtesy of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

◇ “Bugi Sauna” pop-up store. Photo courtesy of Busan Metropolitan City.

Local governments are also introducing marketing initiatives and wellness programs centered on saunas.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government recently launched seven items in the “Seoul Sauna Series,” combining Korean bathing culture with the city’s brand and design, and sold sets containing items such as exfoliating mitts, sheet masks, travel pouches and gua sha tools. Busan opened a pop-up store themed around “Bugi Sauna,” featuring its mascot Bugi, and introduced limited-edition merchandise—including towels and exfoliating mitts—made in collaboration with local businesses. Gangnam-gu has also run a “Sauna Bus in the City” at a youth festival, combining a mobile sauna with a cold-water immersion experience.

An industry official said, “Saunas are becoming a healing lifestyle among younger generations, too.” The official added, “Content on social media showing the items people take with them to the sauna, such as ‘What’s in my sauna bag?’, is gaining popularity, and interest in distinctive sauna accessories is growing as well.”

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.