SUV Shattered by Missile Blast Still Drivable?... “Its Soul Is Alive”

Photo: YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A vehicle whose body was severely damaged by the impact of a missile explosion is reportedly still able to start and even drive, drawing attention.

According to the British outlet Need To Know, Danylo Kryvoruchko, who lives in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, said his Volkswagen Touareg SUV was badly damaged by a missile explosion but still starts and runs normally.

His vehicle is a 2021 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line, equipped with a 3.0-liter TSI gasoline engine. It was caught in the explosion of a ballistic missile launched by Russia last July. The missile landed about 5 meters from the vehicle, but the blast wave and fragments caused serious damage. The exterior was badly dented, all the windows were shattered, and one side of the vehicle looked as if it had been torn away. From the outside, it looked too damaged to drive again.

But, remarkably, the engine still worked. Kryvoruchko said, “I’m amazed that it could start and be driven despite being so badly damaged,” adding, “It was hard to believe, even after seeing a car in that condition moving.”

After the incident, he posted footage on social media showing the damage to the vehicle and it actually moving. He said he wanted to show the world the reality of ordinary Ukrainians living through the war.

He is also trying to contact Volkswagen’s headquarters directly. His aim is not just to show how badly the vehicle was damaged, but to raise awareness of the impact the war has on ordinary people’s lives and the things they cherish.

People who saw the video have been reacting with comments such as, “A car in a condition you’d only see in a video game,” “Its soul is alive,” “It would be great if a carmaker bought it and put it on display,” and “I thought it was an AI-manipulated video.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.