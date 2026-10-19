Hoshino Resorts to hold cola-themed Oldies Christmas in Tokyo Bay, with a unique dining experience

Hoshino Resorts is holding a cola-themed Christmas promotion at its hotel in the Tokyo Bay area of Japan. Along with Christmas decorations and interactive events, it will offer limited-time menu items featuring cola, aiming to provide guests visiting the hotel over the holiday season with a distinctive experience.

Hoshino Resorts announced that it will hold the Christmas event “OLDIES COLA HOLIDAY 1955” at 1955 Tokyo Bay by Hoshino Resorts from November 10 through December 25.

The event’s hallmark is its use of cola as a central theme, in keeping with the hotel concept of recreating American culture around 1955. The hotel lobby will feature a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments shaped like bubbles and American-style decorations. A classic American car carrying a large cola bottle will also be on display, allowing guests to get in and take commemorative photos.

Interactive programs are also on offer. This year, the hotel is introducing the quiz rally “Cola Crown Hunt” for the first time. Guests can find seven bottle caps hidden in the lobby and “2nd Room,” a shared space, answer quiz questions, and complete the answer keyword to receive an event souvenir. Participation is free, and guests can take part 24 hours a day.

The hotel is also expanding its food offerings, an experience that has recently become a major part of tourism. At its restaurant “Cafeteria,” it will sell a “Cola Chicken Burger” made with fried chicken, a beef patty, and avocado, limited to 20 a day. Cola sauce gives the dish its distinctive character. The hotel will also operate “HOLIDAY COLA BAR,” where guests can customize their cola with syrups and toppings. A variety of toppings, including gingerbread cookies and popcorn, will be available. A bottle of cola with syrups and toppings costs 900 yen. Cafeteria is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

2nd Room, a shared space for guests, will be decorated around the theme of an American-style Christmas house party. A photo area will be set up with a Christmas tree, fireplace, and dining table, among other things. Guests will also be able to bring limited-time menu items purchased at the restaurant and enjoy them with family or friends.

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.