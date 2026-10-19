“Thought it was a real speed camera”... Residents’ knitted figures have an effect

Photo: BBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Residents of a village in Britain, troubled by speeding vehicles, have drawn attention for installing traffic-safety figures they knitted themselves along roads throughout the village. The figures range from child figures to a soldier holding a speed camera, and drivers who mistake them for real speed cameras have reportedly slowed down.

According to the BBC and other British media, members of Knit and Natter, a knitting group in the village of Fillongley in Warwickshire, England, installed handmade figures along village roads to tackle speeding.

Among the figures are child figures holding road-safety messages, a zebra placed near a pedestrian-crossing sign, and a turtle reminding drivers to watch their speed. A soldier figure wearing a fluorescent vest and aiming a speed camera has also appeared.

Residents came up with the idea because of growing concern about traffic accidents in the village. Eleven accidents have reportedly occurred at an intersection in the area over the past four years.

There is also a primary school nearby, but concerns have been raised that there are not enough crossing facilities for children to cross the road safely. Residents had been calling for measures to reduce speeding, but took matters into their own hands when it became clear that providing permanent traffic-safety infrastructure would take time.

The figures have had more effect than expected. One resident said, “Drivers think they’re real speed cameras and slow down.”

However, one of the soldier figures went missing, disappointing residents.

Residents reported the missing figure to police and are discussing whether to make a replacement.

Local authorities are also considering ways to improve the intersection. Warwickshire County Council approved a plan this year to install traffic lights at the intersection, but some residents argue that installing a speed camera could be more effective than traffic lights. Authorities are considering additional traffic-safety measures.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.