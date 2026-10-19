Yuhan Foundation Holds 35th Yu Jae-ra Volunteer Award Ceremony... Plaques and Prize Money Awarded to 4 Dedicated Volunteers in the Fields of Nursing, Education, and Welfare

◇ The 35th Yu Jae-ra Volunteer Award Ceremony. Photo courtesy of Yuhan Corporation

On the 19th, the Yuhan Foundation held the 35th Yu Jae-ra Volunteer Award ceremony and presented plaques and prize money to four volunteers who have dedicated themselves to the fields of nursing, education, and welfare.

The Yu Jae-ra Volunteer Award was established in 1992 to honor the spirit of sharing of the late Ms. Yu Jae-ra, who donated her entire fortune to the Yuhan Foundation, and the awards ceremony has been held on October 19, Ms. Yu Jae-ra's birthday.

This year's award recipients are Ham Jeong-hwa, Operations Team Leader at Ajou University Hospital's Health Promotion Center (Nursing); Kim Hyun-ju, teacher at Taeyeon School (Education); Lee Dong-seon, Head of Serving Friends International's Tanzania Branch (Overseas Volunteer, Welfare); and Yoon Su-jin, Head of Nursing at Dongbaek St. Luke's Hospital (Hospice, Welfare).

Operations Team Manager Ham Jeong-hwa has volunteered for over 20 years serving the medically vulnerable, providing medical support to approximately 9,000 people both domestically and internationally, and contributing to the resolution of medical blind spots by supporting everything from connecting examinations, surgeries, and treatments to post-treatment health care.

Teacher Kim Hyun-ju has dedicated herself to arts education for students with developmental disabilities, founded the dance troupe 'Yeon' for people with intellectual disabilities and continued to provide free instruction, and has worked to establish a foundation for independence by supporting the employment of 24 members as professional artists.

Branch Manager Lee Dong-seon has carried out groundwater development and drinking water supply projects in Tanzania for 22 years, providing safe water to 446 villages, schools, and approximately 560,000 residents, and contributing to the improvement of living conditions through health and hygiene education.

Chief Nurse Yoon Su-jin was recognized for her contributions in caring for terminally ill patients and their families in the hospice field for about 30 years, as well as for expanding social understanding of hospice through professional training and film and writing activities.

Meanwhile, at the awards ceremony held at Yuhan Corporation’s Grand Training Room, Chairman Won Hee-mok of the Yuhan Foundation, President and CEO Cho Wook-je of Yuhan Corporation, and 30 past winners attended to congratulate the winners.

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.