Normal cholesterol—is it safe to assume you're in the clear?... Rheumatoid arthritis patients face 33% higher cardiovascular disease risk

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large-scale study has found that even when their cholesterol levels are normal, people with rheumatoid arthritis face much higher risks of cardiovascular disease and death than the general population. The findings indicate that rheumatoid arthritis itself, which causes joint inflammation, acts as an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, making comprehensive management of overall health necessary rather than relying on cholesterol levels alone for reassurance.

A research team led by Professor Kang Byung-joo of the Department of Rheumatology at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital recently announced findings from an analysis of big data from the National Health Insurance Service in South Korea. The study found that people with rheumatoid arthritis have elevated risks of cardiovascular disease and death regardless of their LDL cholesterol levels.

The researchers followed 92,112 people through the end of 2019, including 15,385 patients newly diagnosed with seropositive rheumatoid arthritis between 2010 and 2017 and 76,727 controls matched by age, sex and year of health screening.

The results showed that, compared with the control group, people with rheumatoid arthritis had a 33% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and a 93% higher risk of death from any cause. Cardiovascular diseases included stroke and coronary artery disease. Specifically, the risk of stroke was 16% higher and the risk of coronary artery disease was 49% higher.

Of particular note, these increased risks did not differ significantly according to LDL cholesterol levels. LDL cholesterol is generally used as a key indicator when assessing cardiovascular disease risk, but this study found that the risks of cardiovascular disease and death were consistently elevated among people with rheumatoid arthritis, whether their cholesterol levels were high or low.

This means that cardiovascular disease risk should not be considered low solely because cholesterol levels are normal. The findings suggest that when assessing cardiovascular risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis, it is important to consider not only cholesterol levels but also the effects of rheumatoid arthritis itself and the patient's overall health.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which immune system dysfunction causes chronic inflammation in the joints. It can affect overall health as well as cause joint pain and swelling, making ongoing disease management important. Because cardiovascular risks associated with chronic inflammation also need to be monitored, comprehensive care should go beyond relieving joint symptoms and take heart and cerebrovascular health into account.

Professor Kang said, "Using nationwide data from South Korea, we confirmed that the cardiovascular risk faced by people with rheumatoid arthritis is consistently elevated regardless of their LDL cholesterol levels." He added, "Rather than feeling reassured by a checkup result showing normal cholesterol, rheumatoid arthritis itself should be recognized and managed as an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease."

He also emphasized, "Keeping joint inflammation consistently low is a way of protecting the heart and blood vessels in the brain." He added, "Patients need to take a more proactive approach to quitting smoking and managing their blood pressure, blood sugar and weight, while medical professionals need to establish cardiovascular risk assessments that take rheumatoid arthritis into account and systems for collaboration across specialties."

Meanwhile, the findings of the study were recently published online in the international journal Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kang Byung-joo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.