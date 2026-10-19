Hanwha Group to distribute 40,000 copies of its “2027 Hanwha Braille Calendar” free of charge; applications accepted through Nov. 13

◇ 2027 Hanwha Braille Calendar. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Group

Hanwha Group is producing 40,000 copies of its “2027 Hanwha Braille Calendar” and accepting applications through Nov. 13.

The Hanwha Braille Calendar was launched in 2000 by Chairman Kim Seung-youn to help people with visual impairments welcome the new year. It has been published annually for 27 years, and cumulative distribution had reached 1 million copies by the end of last year.

The calendar combines Braille and standard print so that people with and without visual impairments can use it together. It includes dates, days of the week, lunar dates, seasonal divisions and public holidays, and incorporates feedback from people with visual impairments to improve readability and convenience. The social enterprise Doseochulpan Jeomja took part in its production.

This year marks 100 years since Hunmaengjeongeum, the Korean Braille script devised by Songam Park Du-seong, was promulgated on Nov. 4, 1926. With about 250,000 people with visual impairments nationwide, Hanwha Group is producing and distributing free of charge 40,000 of the approximately 50,000 Braille calendars made annually.

Hanwha Group puts its social-contribution philosophy of “Together, Farther” into practice through its Braille calendar-sharing initiative and plans to continue producing and distributing the calendars free of charge.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.