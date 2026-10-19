“You can see two eyes and even teeth”... Unidentified figure caught on brewery CCTV

Photo: New York Post

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Footage from a brewery in New York State has attracted attention after CCTV cameras captured an unidentified white figure appearing in an empty kitchen, along with what appears to be knives and kitchen utensils disappearing. The brewery’s owner said he had found no clear explanation and raised the possibility of a supernatural phenomenon, such as a ghost.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, Paul Halyko, owner of Newburgh Brewing Company in Newburgh, New York, recently released CCTV footage from cameras installed in the kitchen.

In an interview, Halyko said the white figure captured on camera looked like a human face. Pointing to the figure on screen, he claimed, “It looks like a frowning mouth. You can see teeth, and two eyes are clearly visible.”

The figure was not the only strange thing in the footage. According to Halyko, two other videos recorded at night showed flashes of light at intervals of about 47 minutes. He said that when footage from different times was compared, the positions of pots, a trash can, trays and other items appeared to have changed, or the items seemed to have disappeared from the frame.

He drew particular attention to the fact that two knives in a knife block were no longer visible in the next image. “At first, you can see two knives in the knife block in the middle. But when you go to the next image, the knives are gone,” Halyko said.

Halyko hired a specialist firm to investigate the building’s history and said the firm found that it was built in the 1850s and had previously housed businesses related to steam engines, a spinning mill, a box manufacturer and others.

There was also an employee who said they had experienced something strange. Halyko said one employee had repeatedly seen an unidentified man wearing work clothes in the building’s lower-level production area.

In an interview, Halyko said he did not completely rule out the possibility of a supernatural phenomenon, adding, “It would be strange, rather, to say that it’s impossible.” He added, “There are many things in the world that we don’t understand.” People who saw the footage offered a range of reactions, including, “A ghost appeared,” “Could it simply be an insect caught on camera?” and “Is this marketing to promote the business?”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.