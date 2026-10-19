“A 15-year veteran...” Special forces serviceman falls to his death during rope-descent demonstration from 52 meters

Photo source: X, New York Post

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] A U.S. Air Force noncommissioned officer died after falling from a height of about 52 meters while performing a rope-descent demonstration at a college football stadium in the United States.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, Nellis Air Force Base said Staff Sgt. Ian Patterson, who served with the 6th Combat Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, died in an accident during a descent demonstration on the 17th (local time).

Staff Sgt. Patterson took part in a rope-descent demonstration shortly before that day’s football game between the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and the Naval Academy, held at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Four service members were scheduled to participate in the demonstration.

Video from that day shows Staff Sgt. Patterson descending on a rope that ran from the stadium ceiling, about 52 meters above the ground, when he appeared to lose control, slid rapidly down and fell to the ground.

Medical personnel at the scene provided emergency treatment to Staff Sgt. Patterson for about 10 minutes before transporting him to a hospital, but he ultimately died. At least 23,000 spectators were reportedly in the stadium at the time of the accident. The exact cause has not yet been determined.

Staff Sgt. Patterson was a veteran who had served in the Air Force for 15 years and had reportedly received various commendations.

UTSA, which hosted the game, immediately expressed its condolences. The university said it was offering support to service members affected by the accident, bereaved families and military colleagues, and that it would provide counseling services for faculty and students who witnessed the accident or were psychologically affected by it.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.