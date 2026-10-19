Gachon University Gil Medical Center Successfully Holds 3rd Charity Golf Tournament for Children with Heart Disease, Raises 130 Million Won

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Gachon University Gil Medical Center held the 3rd Gachon Charity Golf Tournament for Children with Heart Disease at Club72 on Yeongjong Island, Incheon, on the 18th, raising about 130 million won in donations to treat children with heart disease in underdeveloped countries overseas.

The tournament was jointly organized by Gachon University Gil Medical Center, the Gachon CEO Academy and the Korea Celebrity Golf Association. About 140 people attended, including Lee Gil-ya, chair of the Gachon Gil Foundation; medical center director Lee Tae-hoon; hospital director Kim Woo-kyung; employees of Gachon University Gil Medical Center and Gachon University; Lee Heon-gu, chair of the Gachon CEO Academy Alumni Association, and other alumni; Won Ki-jun, chair of the Korea Celebrity Golf Association, and its members; professional golfers Kim Geon-ha, Seo Yo-seop, Ahn Geun-young, Jo Byeong-min and Jeong Jae-eun; and actors Yoo Dong-geun, Jung Joon-ho and Jeong Bo-seok.

The tournament was organized to support Gachon University Gil Medical Center’s program, which it has carried out since 1992, to invite children with congenital heart disease from underdeveloped countries overseas for free surgery. Participants shared the goal of giving a new lease on life to children unable to receive treatment because of financial difficulties and poor medical conditions.

On the day, donations poured in from all walks of life, including a 20 million won contribution from Lee Gil-ya, chair of the Gachon Gil Foundation, as well as contributions from the Gachon CEO Academy Alumni Association, its chair Lee Heon-gu, senior vice chair Hong Ui-ju, Gachon University Gil Medical Center faculty members and businesspeople.

A charity auction featuring items donated by professional golfers and others was also held at the tournament, raising an additional 27 million won. Donations raised through the event totaled about 130 million won and will be used to treat children with heart disease overseas.

Lee Gil-ya, chair of the Gachon Gil Foundation, said, “I am deeply grateful to everyone who joined together in this meaningful effort to save young lives,” adding, “We will continue to provide medical care rooted in love and sharing so that children who cannot even access treatment because of financial difficulties can live new lives with healthy hearts.”

Meanwhile, Gachon University Gil Medical Center has continued its program of inviting children with heart disease from underdeveloped countries overseas for free surgery since 1992, when it invited and treated a woman from Vietnam. It provides on-site medical care and brings children to Korea for surgery when they have difficulty accessing appropriate treatment because of medical conditions and financial circumstances. To date, it has given a new lease on life to 469 children from 17 countries.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Participants pose for a commemorative photo at the 3rd Gachon Charity Golf Tournament for Children with Heart Disease, held at Club72 on Yeongjong Island, Incheon, on the 18th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.