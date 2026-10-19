Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital steps up efforts to build an AI-based, regionally self-contained healthcare delivery system

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (Director Lee Moon-soo), an affiliated hospital of Soonchunhyang University, announced that it held the first meeting of the general steering committee for the Ministry of Health and Welfare-led Regional Medical Innovation R&D Project on the afternoon of the 16th.

The project’s core aim is to build a smart healthcare delivery system that uses AI and digital technology to seamlessly connect homes, local public healthcare institutions and tertiary hospitals, and provide appropriate medical services based on patients’ health and risk status.

Key initiatives include ▲AI-powered home healthcare for high-risk pregnant women and fetuses, and patients with chronic lung disease ▲monitoring biometric data with wearable devices and detecting abnormal signs early ▲early screening for infectious diseases among medically underserved groups, including foreign workers ▲linking medical information between local medical centers and tertiary hospitals and establishing systems for collaborative care, patient transfers and referrals back to local providers.

Representatives of relevant institutions attended the meeting, including the project’s lead institution, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital; South Chungcheong Province; four medical centers in the province (Cheonan, Gongju, Seosan and Hongseong); National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital; the Center for Regional Medical Innovation at Seoul National University College of Medicine; and Seoul National University Bundang Hospital.

Participants shared AI-based regional healthcare service models and plans for linking medical information among healthcare institutions. They also discussed how each institution could collaborate on local medical centers’ participation in pilot testing and on establishing systems for collaborative care, patient transfers and referrals back to local providers.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo said, “We plan to use AI to identify high-risk patients early, starting with care at home, and develop an integrated platform through collaboration between local medical centers and tertiary hospitals.” He added, “We will work closely with participating institutions to build a regionally self-contained healthcare model so that people can receive the medical services they need anywhere in South Chungcheong Province.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital held the first meeting of the general steering committee for the Ministry of Health and Welfare-led Regional Medical Innovation R&D Project on the afternoon of the 16th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.