Hallym University Medical Center to hold antibiotic resistance research symposium with Uppsala University, share advances in precision diagnosis and treatment

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] Hallym University Medical Center (President Jae-jun Lee) will hold the 2nd Joint Symposium of the Hallym International Antibiotic Resistance Center and Uppsala Antibiotic Center on the 28th at Ilsong Cultural Hall at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital. The symposium, organized with Uppsala University, a world-renowned Swedish educational institution, is themed “Advancing Collaborative Research in Antibiotic Resistance: From Ideas to Implementation.”

The Hallym International Antibiotic Resistance Center (Director Kim Yong-gyun) opened at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital in November 2024 to pursue collaborative research and international cooperation aimed at addressing antibiotic resistance in Korea and abroad. The center is actively conducting research on precision antibiotic treatment, building large-scale biological data on pathogens, and developing an international antibiotic resistance research network.

Founded by Uppsala University in 2015, the Uppsala Antibiotic Center is a research center focused on antibiotic resistance. Researchers in medical and pharmaceutical sciences, natural sciences and engineering, and the humanities and social sciences work together there to study antibiotic resistance. The two centers have maintained ties since the Hallym International Antibiotic Resistance Center opened and are conducting joint research, including on technologies to quickly identify effective antibiotic combinations for patients with severe infections.

At the symposium, the two centers will share their latest research findings, from basic to clinical research, in an effort to combat antibiotic resistance, which is considered a global health threat. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature four sessions and 15 presentations. Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital Director Kim Hyeong-su will deliver the opening remarks, followed by congratulatory remarks from Nam Jae-hwan, head of the Korea National Institute of Health.

The first session will present the two institutions’ visions for antibiotic resistance research. Uppsala Antibiotic Center Director Linus Sandegren will speak on “The Uppsala Antibiotic Center and Its Mission”; Hallym International Antibiotic Resistance Center Director Kim Yong-gyun on “The Vision and Future Directions of the Hallym International Antibiotic Resistance Center”; Uppsala Antibiotic Center Department of Medical Biochemistry and Microbiology Professor Dan Andersson on “New Research Clusters of Excellence for Precision Infection Diagnostics”; and Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital Infectious Diseases Professor Kim Yang-su on “The Current State and Future Directions of Hallym University Research on Staphylococcus aureus.”

The second session will cover preclinical research. Uppsala University Department of Medical Biochemistry and Microbiology Professor Helen Wang will present “Variation in Plasmid Copy Number in the Evolution of Antibiotic Heteroresistance”; Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital Department of Biomedical Informatics Professor Choi Hyun-sik, “Self-Propelled Micro- and Nanomotor Systems for Active Drug Delivery”; Uppsala University Department of Medical Biochemistry and Microbiology Professor Mikael Sellin, “Modeling the Pathogenesis of Bacterial Infections and Anti-Infective Treatments Using Organoids”; and Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital Department of Pediatrics Professor Cho Ki-young, “Drug Screening for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Using Patient-Derived Intestinal Organoids.”

The third session will focus on translational research. Uppsala Antibiotic Center Professor Nikos Kavalopoulos and Director Kim Yong-gyun will jointly present “hVISA (Heterogeneous Vancomycin-Intermediate-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus): Beyond the Phenotype: From Clinical Evidence to Precision Diagnosis.” Seoul National University Department of Applied Biology and Chemistry Professor Jung Hyun-jung will speak on “Nanomedicine and Gene Delivery to Treat Microbial Infections.” Nikos Kavalopoulos and Uppsala Antibiotic Center researcher Eva Garmendia will present “International Collaboration to Shorten the Time to Optimal Treatment for Respiratory Infections.”

The fourth and final session will feature clinical research. Uppsala Antibiotic Center Director Linus Sandegren will speak on “Reading Evolution During a Hospital Outbreak: Five Years of In Vivo Evolution of a Multidrug-Resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae Clone”; Hallym University Future Convergence School Professor Park Jong-min, who specializes in materials science and engineering, on “Rapid Detection of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Using MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry”; Uppsala University Department of Pharmacy Professor Elisabet Nielsen on “Pharmacometrics for Optimizing Antibiotic Therapy”; and Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital Department of Laboratory Medicine Professor Jung Se-ri on “Using Shotgun Metagenomic Analysis in Cervical Insufficiency.”

“Antibiotic resistance is a global challenge that cannot be addressed through the efforts of a single country or institution,” said Kim Yong-gyun, director of the Hallym International Antibiotic Resistance Center. “We will share research findings, from basic to clinical research, with the Uppsala Antibiotic Center, a leading global hub for antibiotic resistance research, and work together to advance research in precision infection diagnosis and treatment that can quickly identify the right antibiotic for each patient.”

Jong-ho Jang, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.