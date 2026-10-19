Ewha Mother and Baby Hospital Holds ‘Fetal Ultrasound Photo Exhibition,’ Reflecting on the Meaning of Healthy Pregnancy and Childbirth

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Ewha Mother and Baby Hospital, headed by Park Mi-hye, held a fetal ultrasound photo exhibition from the 12th to the 16th at Woo Bok-hee Art Hall on the first floor of Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, to mark Pregnant Women’s Day (October 10).

The exhibition was organized to convey the preciousness of life through varied images of fetuses captured with 3D ultrasound and to raise interest in pregnancy and childbirth. It featured vivid photographs of babies growing in their mothers’ wombs, including images of their faces, hands and feet.

Fetal ultrasound is an examination that checks a baby’s growth and health, but it is also a special experience that allows parents to get an early glimpse of and bond with the baby they will welcome. The exhibition shared these moments of connection with a wide range of visitors and offered pregnant women and their families, as well as prospective mothers planning pregnancy and childbirth, an opportunity to reflect on the preciousness of life and the meaning of healthy pregnancy and childbirth.

Park Mi-hye, head of Ewha Mother and Baby Hospital, said, “I find it deeply rewarding that the number of babies born healthy at the Mother and Baby Hospital continues to grow, one by one, and that so many families have shared in the birth of these precious new lives.” She added, “I hope this exhibition conveys the preciousness of life not only to families awaiting the birth of a baby but also to everyone who visits, and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of healthy pregnancy and childbirth.”

Meanwhile, Ewha Mother and Baby Hospital currently handles an average of 150–160 deliveries per month and provides specialized medical care to support healthy and safe childbirth for mothers and babies. By the end of October, it is nearing the milestone of 8,000 cumulative deliveries.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.