Shock over the identity of a student who wore a Rising Sun flag during a lecture... “Are their ancestors Japanese?”

Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese student studying abroad has sparked outrage after attending a class at a Russian university wearing a Rising Sun flag, which is regarded as a symbol of Japanese militarism.

The student issued a public apology after the controversy erupted, but the university launched an internal investigation, saying the act ran counter to its educational principles and disrupted order in class.

According to Chinese media outlets, including The Paper, a video of a Chinese student studying abroad wearing a Rising Sun flag during a history class at Moscow State University in Russia circulated online on the 14th (local time).

After a wave of criticism followed, the student posted an apology video online.

Bowing his head in the video, he said, “I should not have displayed the Rising Sun flag in a public place,” and added, “It was a very wrong thing to do and showed a lack of respect for my country and its people.” He continued, “I apologize to my professor, classmates, friends, my country and its people,” and said, “I let down the expectations my country had placed in me.”

In a statement, the Moscow University Chinese Students and Scholars Association said, “The university determined that the act seriously contravened its educational principles and disrupted order in classes on campus, and has formally begun an internal investigation.”

It also urged students studying abroad to act rationally and take care to ensure that matters do not lead to physical confrontations or extreme behavior.

Jun Zhengping, a commentary account related to the Chinese military, also criticized, saying, “Japanese militarism launched its war of aggression against China and the Pacific War under this flag, inflicting great harm on the people of China and many other Asian countries,” and, “Wherever one may be—in any country or at any school—defending militarism is a direct affront to the conscience of humanity.” Chinese internet users have responded with comments including, “What good is doing well in school if your head isn’t on straight?”, “Are their ancestors Japanese?” and “They turned their back on historical pain; this isn’t something to take lightly.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.