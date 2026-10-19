Australian female MP in critical condition after being hit by car outside office; police investigate possible terrorism

Photo: Instagram account of MP Helen Haines

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] An incumbent female member of Australia’s federal House of Representatives was left in critical condition after being hit by a car outside her electorate office. Police arrested a 43-year-old man and are investigating whether the incident was deliberate, as well as the motive.

According to local media outlets including news.com.au, independent Australian MP Helen Haines, 65, was hit by a car outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, northeastern Victoria, on the 19th local time.

Haines was airlifted to hospital shortly after the incident, and her condition was reported to be critical.

Victoria Police said they had arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the incident. Police are investigating whether the vehicle collision was deliberate, among other things, and the specific motive has not yet been established.

Prime Minister Albanese said at a press conference that it was still too early to determine the motive, but that a joint counterterrorism task force would take part in the investigation of the arrested man. Meanwhile, Haines is an independent MP who has represented the Indi electorate in northeastern Victoria since 2019.

Jong-ho Jang, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.