“Relieved when the snoring stops?”... An urgent warning from a body struggling to breathe

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A quiet bedroom does not necessarily mean someone is breathing properly. When loud snoring suddenly fades and the person begins gasping for air, it can be a classic warning sign of obstructive sleep apnea, caused by the airway becoming completely blocked during sleep. Together with Professor Hong Seung-no of the Department of Otolaryngology at Seoul Metropolitan Government-Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center, this article examines common misconceptions and facts about sleep apnea—which is often dismissed as a simple sleeping habit—and how it should be properly diagnosed and treated.

◇ Snoring and sleep apnea: Are they the same condition?

Snoring and sleep apnea are closely related, but they are not the same condition. Snoring is a symptom caused when the passage through which air flows narrows during sleep, making nearby tissues vibrate. Obstructive sleep apnea, by contrast, is a condition in which the upper airway repeatedly becomes partially or completely blocked during sleep, disrupting breathing.

In other words, sleep apnea is a distinct disorder, while snoring is one of its common accompanying symptoms. So not everyone who snores has sleep apnea.

When a person falls asleep, the muscles around the tongue and throat relax. The soft palate at the back of the roof of the mouth or the base of the tongue may then sag backward, narrowing the airway. As air passes through this narrowed passage, the surrounding tissues vibrate and cause snoring. If the passage narrows severely or becomes blocked, apnea or hypopnea can occur.

Professor Hong Seung-no emphasized, “In addition to pauses in breathing during sleep, people with sleep apnea may experience morning headaches, unrefreshing sleep, chronic fatigue, and excessive daytime sleepiness. However, these symptoms alone are not enough to confirm the diagnosis, so a proper specialist examination is necessary.”

◇ The loudness of snoring is not proportional to the severity of the condition

The answer to the question, “Does loud snoring mean severe sleep apnea?” is, “Not necessarily.” Snoring occurs when the airway is partly narrowed, but when it becomes completely blocked, there may actually be no sound at all.

Therefore, the severity of the condition should not be judged by the loudness of snoring alone. What matters is how often breathing stops or decreases during sleep, and how oxygen saturation and sleep are affected in the process.

The main test used to assess this objectively is polysomnography. It measures brain waves, eye movements, muscle activity, airflow, chest and abdominal breathing movements, oxygen saturation, and electrocardiogram readings, among other things, to determine whether sleep apnea is present, how severe it is, and what treatment is appropriate.

The main diagnostic measure is the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI). It indicates the average number of apnea and hypopnea episodes per hour of sleep. For adults, an AHI of 5 or more but less than 15 is classified as mild, 15 or more but less than 30 as moderate, and 30 or more as severe. However, the final diagnosis and treatment plan are determined by considering symptoms and coexisting conditions as well as this measure.

◇ It is not a condition limited to middle-aged men with obesity

Sleep apnea is more common in men and people with obesity, but it can also affect people with a lean build, women, and children.

That is because the condition is not caused by weight alone. In addition to airway narrowing due to fat and soft tissue around the neck, it can result from structural factors such as a small jaw, facial bone structure, or enlarged tonsils or tongue. Functional factors, including the muscles’ ability to keep the airway open and the way breathing is regulated, also play a role.

For women, the risk of sleep apnea tends to increase after menopause, and the condition may present with nonspecific symptoms such as insomnia or fatigue rather than obvious snoring. So the possibility of sleep apnea cannot be ruled out simply because the snoring is not severe.

◇ A drink to help you sleep can lower sleep quality

Alcohol consumed when someone cannot fall asleep may temporarily shorten the time it takes to fall asleep, but it does not help them get a good night’s rest.

Alcohol further relaxes the muscles that support the airway during sleep, worsening snoring and sleep apnea. Even if it initially seems to help someone fall asleep, breathing can become unstable during the night and sleep can be repeatedly disrupted. Anyone who already has sleep apnea should avoid drinking before bed.

◇ Can treating nasal congestion alone cure sleep apnea?

Conditions that cause nasal congestion, such as a deviated septum, allergic rhinitis, and nasal polyps, can worsen snoring and sleep apnea. But treating nasal congestion does not necessarily resolve sleep apnea.

Snoring is mainly caused by vibrations in the tissues around the soft palate and uvula, while structures such as the base of the tongue and the tonsils can also contribute to airway obstruction. So even if nasal surgery or treatment for rhinitis makes breathing through the nose easier, airway obstruction deeper in the throat during sleep may persist.

For this reason, a comprehensive assessment that examines the structures of both the nose and throat is needed in addition to polysomnography. If surgery is being considered, the site and pattern of airway obstruction should be clearly identified, for example through drug-induced sleep endoscopy.

◇ Do you have to use a CPAP machine for life?

A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine is a leading treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. It delivers air at a set pressure through a mask to keep the airway from becoming blocked during sleep. Rather than supplying oxygen, it works by using air pressure to support the airway.

Using a CPAP machine for a long time does not permanently widen the airway. Much like glasses provide clear vision while they are being worn, the device keeps the airway open while in use, so continued use is important to maintain its benefits.

However, not everyone has to use one for life. A person’s condition may change with weight loss or surgical correction, for example, and a medical team can reassess whether treatment should continue.

◇ Surgery and alternative treatments require an approach tailored to the cause

Treatments for sleep apnea include weight loss, adjustments to sleeping position, oral appliances, and surgery, as well as CPAP.

Weight loss can help patients with obesity, while sleeping on one’s side can help people whose symptoms worsen when they lie flat on their backs. An oral appliance that moves the lower jaw forward to widen the airway may be considered for people who have difficulty tolerating CPAP.

Surgery is performed to correct structural causes of airway obstruction, such as the tonsils, soft palate, and base of the tongue. More recently, drug therapy for patients with obesity and nerve stimulation therapy to control tongue movement have also been discussed. However, breathing problems may persist or recur after surgery because of functional factors, among other reasons, so an accurate preoperative assessment is essential.

◇ Snoring in children can affect their growth

Children’s snoring should also be monitored carefully. If a child snores heavily every day or stops breathing during sleep, pediatric obstructive sleep apnea may be suspected.

In children, sleep apnea is most often caused by enlarged tonsils and adenoids narrowing the airway. Persistent sleep-related breathing problems can reduce sleep quality and lead to poor concentration during the day, behavioral problems, and impaired learning and growth and development. When enlarged tonsils and adenoids are the main cause, surgery to remove them can be expected to bring significant improvement.

Professor Hong Seung-no advised, “Snoring is not just noise; it may be a warning from the body that the airway is becoming blocked during sleep. If pauses in breathing are observed during sleep, or chronic fatigue or daytime sleepiness persists, people should not ignore it and should seek a specialist examination. An accurate diagnosis and care tailored to each person’s underlying cause and the severity of the condition are the first steps toward healthy sleep.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Hong Seung-no

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.