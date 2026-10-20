Donghaeng Lottery holds ‘2026 Campaign for a Healthy Lottery Culture’ in Bucheon, leading efforts to prevent excessive lottery play

Provided by Donghaeng Lottery

The Lottery Commission under the Ministry of Planning and Budget and lottery operator Donghaeng Lottery said they held the ‘2026 Campaign for a Healthy Lottery Culture’ on the 16th at three lottery retailers in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The Campaign for a Healthy Lottery Culture is a public participation program held in major areas across the country to promote responsible lottery use and prevent excessive play among adults aged 19 and older.

The campaign was designed to give citizens the opportunity to check their lottery-use habits at retailers they often visit in their daily lives and to access, easily and naturally, information on responsible lottery purchases.

At the event, participants were able to review their lottery-use habits and risk of excessive play through a ‘Gambling Problem Self-Assessment.’

A range of hands-on activities, including a quiz on healthy lottery culture and games to prevent excessive play, also helped generate public interest and participation in responsible lottery use.

A Donghaeng Lottery representative said, “To enjoy the lottery responsibly, it is important to review your usage habits regularly and follow sound purchasing principles.” The representative added, “We will continue to share information on preventing excessive lottery play in places close to citizens’ everyday lives and pursue a range of activities to help foster a culture of responsible lottery use.”

Meanwhile, following Bucheon, the Lottery Commission and Donghaeng Lottery plan to hold the ‘2026 Campaign for a Healthy Lottery Culture’ at lottery retailers in Incheon on the 23rd and in Daegu on the 30th, as they work to establish a culture of responsible lottery use.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.