A Drop of Blood Can Reveal Asthma Exacerbations... New Blood Marker ‘Moesin’ Shown to Be Useful

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A new avenue has opened for accurately diagnosing, through a blood test alone, whether a patient’s condition has acutely worsened, going beyond simply determining whether they have asthma.

A team led by Professor Jang An-su of the Department of Pulmonary and Allergy Medicine at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital demonstrated the usefulness of moesin, a new biomarker protein that can precisely identify asthma exacerbations, and published its findings in an international journal.

An asthma exacerbation is a condition in which symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath worsen because of airway inflammation, damage to the epithelial-cell barrier and changes in blood vessels.

In severe cases, systemic steroid treatment, an emergency-room visit or hospitalization may be necessary, prompting persistent calls for biomarkers that can objectively determine whether an exacerbation is occurring.

The research team therefore compared and analyzed 10 candidate proteins related to airway-barrier damage, vascular remodeling, inflammation and cytoskeletal changes, using plasma data from 100 asthma patients and 25 controls. The candidates included moesin, claudin-4, claudin-5, angiopoietin, and annexin A1 and A5, among others.

The team then analyzed the concentrations of the markers in asthma patients during stable and exacerbation phases, assessing how well each distinguished between the two states.

The analysis found that, among the 10 biomarkers, moesin performed best at distinguishing stable asthma from an exacerbation.

Moesin had the highest AUC, a measure of how well it distinguishes between stable and exacerbation phases, at 0.986. It was followed by annexin A5, with an AUC of 0.956, and claudin-5, at 0.902.

Moesin’s sensitivity reached 97.3%, and its specificity was 91.7%. Sensitivity is the rate at which patients actually experiencing an exacerbation are correctly identified, while specificity is the rate at which patients in a stable condition are correctly identified. Moesin concentrations were markedly higher in patients experiencing an exacerbation than in those with stable asthma, but there was no significant difference between healthy people and patients with stable asthma. This suggests that moesin could be used not simply to determine whether someone has asthma, but to precisely diagnose whether their asthma is currently worsening.

Moesin also showed no clear association with either blood eosinophil count or eosinophilic asthma status, both established measures for assessing asthma severity and exacerbation risk. This suggests that, unlike existing eosinophil-focused biomarkers, moesin may reflect nonallergic inflammation or a range of inflammatory and cellular activation processes. In asthma, structural changes in the airway epithelium and blood vessels, the movement of inflammatory cells, and tissue remodeling occur in combination, with cytoskeletal changes playing an important role in these processes.

Moesin is a key protein that connects the cell membrane to the internal cytoskeleton and regulates cell shape, adhesion and movement.

The research team noted that higher moesin concentrations tended to coincide with higher white blood cell counts and total immunoglobulin (IgE) levels, as well as lower lung function. Based on these findings, the team expects moesin to be put to active use in predicting the risk of future asthma exacerbations, monitoring patients and, ultimately, developing new treatment strategies.

Professor Jang An-su explained, “Claudins reflect the cell barrier and angiopoietin reflects vascular remodeling, while moesin is distinct in that it also reflects cytoskeletal changes and cellular activation.” He added, “This study is highly significant because it presents the potential of a new blood marker for assessing whether asthma is currently worsening, going beyond simply determining whether someone has asthma,” and said, “We plan to establish its potential for practical clinical application through further studies involving more patients.” The study was recently published in the internationally renowned journal Allergy (IF: 11.3) under the title “Comparison of the Performance of Moesin, a Cytoskeleton-Associated Protein, in Distinguishing Asthma Exacerbations (Moesin, a Cytoskeletal-Associated Protein, Outperforms Candidate Biomarkers in Identifying Asthma Exacerbation).”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jang An-su

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.