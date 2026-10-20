“Risk of death doubles when chronic kidney disease patients without cardiovascular disease take beta blockers”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large-scale study in South Korea has found that beta blockers, widely used to treat high blood pressure and heart disease, may actually increase the risk of death and cardiovascular events in patients with chronic kidney disease who have no history of cardiovascular disease.

Beta blockers slow the heartbeat and lower blood pressure, making them widely used to treat various conditions, including high blood pressure and heart disease.

However, there has not been sufficient evidence on the effects of using beta blockers to prevent cardiovascular disease in chronic kidney disease patients who have not yet developed cardiovascular disease.

A team of nephrology professors Han Sang-yeop and Han Seung-hyeon at Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital conducted a follow-up analysis of chronic kidney disease patients from 2012 to 2015 using South Korean health insurance data to investigate this question.

The study included patients classified as having chronic kidney disease based on an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) below 60 mL/min/1.73 m2, and who had no preexisting cardiovascular disease.

The researchers compared patients who had been prescribed beta blockers for at least six months with those who did not take them.

The analysis included a total of 26,161 people: 9,067 who took beta blockers and 17,094 who did not.

The study found that the risk of death from any cause was about 2.09 times as high among beta blocker users as among nonusers. The risk of major cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, heart attack, stroke and hospitalization for heart failure, was also about 1.33 times as high.

More specifically, the risk of death from cardiovascular disease was about 2.07 times as high; the risk of heart attack was 1.29 times as high, the risk of stroke was 1.21 times as high, and the risk of hospitalization for heart failure was 1.58 times as high.

The study also found a tendency for the risk of death from any cause to be greater among patients with poorer kidney function.

Professor Han Sang-yeop said, “People with chronic kidney disease already face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease because of their impaired kidney function, so it is important to consider their kidney function, comorbidities and other factors when providing drug treatment.”

Professor Han Seung-hyeon explained, “This study is significant because it used large-scale data from South Korea to examine the association between beta-blocker use and clinical outcomes in chronic kidney disease patients with no history of cardiovascular disease, rather than patients who had already developed cardiovascular disease. However, since these are observational study results, we cannot conclude that beta blockers directly increased the risk of death or cardiovascular disease, and further clinical studies are needed.”

The findings were published in the latest issue of Clinical Kidney Journal (CKJ), the official journal of the European Renal Association.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Han Sang-yeop (left) and Professor Han Seung-hyeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.