APR's Medicube enters 400 Costco stores in U.S., expanding North American distribution network

APR's beauty brand Medicube is stepping up its push into the North American offline market by entering Costco, a major U.S. retail chain.

APR said on the 19th that Medicube officially entered about 400 Costco stores in the United States this month. It has also completed its entry into all Costco locations in South Korea and plans to expand its sales network to all U.S. locations in the future. It is also pursuing entry into Costco in Canada and Europe.

For this launch, Medicube introduced its flagship product, the Zero Pore Pad, as a specially developed product exclusive to Costco. The Zero Pore Pad has held the No. 1 spot in Amazon's U.S. toner and facial toner category since February last year. APR plans to expand the range of products it sells through Costco to include its PDRN line.

APR is rapidly expanding its offline sales network, focusing on major U.S. retail channels. It began with about 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores last August, followed by at least 1,500 Target stores in April this year and about 3,000 Walmart stores in June. Within this year, it is also expected to enter about 3,000 stores of the U.S. drugstore chain CVS Pharmacy.

North American sales are also continuing to grow. Revenue in the region totaled 647.9 billion won in the first half of this year, an increase of at least 260% from the same period a year earlier. Compared with 2021, revenue had grown roughly 30-fold in about five years.

An APR representative said, "We will continue to strengthen consumer access and our competitiveness in local distribution in the U.S. market by expanding our presence in major retailers and regional distribution channels in a balanced way."

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.