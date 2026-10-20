APR's Medicube Skin Boosters Enter Latin America, with Overseas Supply Expansion Starting in Chile

APR Medicube skin boosters ‘AGE-R’ and ‘AGE-R PLUS G.’ Photo courtesy of APR

APR is expanding its global business by supplying skin boosters from its beauty brand Medicube to the Latin American market.

APR said on the 15th that it had recently begun supplying Medicube skin boosters overseas, focusing on Latin America. On the 20th, it will host a pre-launch event in Santiago, Chile, inviting about 300 people, including local clinic representatives, medical professionals and influencers. The official launch in Chile is scheduled for November.

The two products being supplied are ‘AGE-R’ and ‘AGE-R PLUS G.’ Both were developed using PN (polynucleotide) material derived from salmon DNA. AGE-R is an adhesive transparent wound dressing applied to the skin, while AGE-R PLUS G is a biomaterial for tissue repair that is injected directly under the skin.

To expand its skin booster business, APR built its third specialized PN-material production facility, APR Factory Third Campus, in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and began full-scale production last July. AGE-R and AGE-R PLUS G received certification related to Class II medical devices and approval as a Class IV medical device for export, respectively, from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

APR plans to expand its supply network to neighboring Latin American countries, starting with Chile, and is also pursuing entry into the Japanese and Middle Eastern markets. In South Korea, it is proceeding with product development and regulatory approval processes.

An APR representative said, “We plan to make Chile a strategic foothold for entering the premium Latin American market and gradually expand our global business footprint by strengthening our production capabilities and regulatory approval infrastructure.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.