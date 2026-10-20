Elderly Couple in Their Underwear Surrounded by Rioters... “Everyone Was Fooled”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A shocking image of an elderly couple who had been stripped of their clothes and surrounded by protesters during demonstrations and riots in France has turned out to be an AI-generated image.

According to French media outlets including TF1, a photo of an elderly couple in their underwear surrounded by several men dressed in black recently spread online, sparking outrage. Some users claimed the couple were in their 80s and had been victims of looting during protests in Paris, France.

But a closer look at the photo reveals several unnatural details. The two elderly people’s legs look alike, and some of the woman’s fingers are missing. The faces of people in the background also appear to have merged with one another. Some figures’ lower bodies are not properly rendered.

Image analysis also cast doubt on the photo’s authenticity. Google’s SynthID detection tool, which identifies AI-generated content, found signs that the image had been generated or modified by AI, and OpenAI’s image verification tool produced similar results.

SynthID is a technology that embeds an invisible digital watermark in AI-generated content so its source can be verified.

Different versions of the photo circulated online. Google’s Gemini was suspected of having been used to create the first image shared, while signs of OpenAI technology were found in a later, sharper-looking version. Both images circulated as though they showed an actual event, but evidence emerged to support the possibility that they had been generated or modified by AI.

At first, local French media also reported on the photo to convey the seriousness of the protests, but they are now reporting that it is an AI-generated image.

Police also shared the photo and treated the incident as serious, while some internet users believed it showed a real scene and poured criticism on the protesters.

This case shows how AI images can be used to spread misinformation when real social unrest is combined with unverified claims.

Meanwhile, protests by high school students across France against poor educational conditions grew into demonstrations against a lack of public-sector investment and high prices, with large-scale protests taking place last weekend. As the protests intensified, they escalated into violence, including fires at public facilities and looting of shops.

The French government is announcing curfews in various regions in response.

Paris police imposed a curfew in the areas around Place de la République and Les Halles, a commercial district, from 11 p.m. on the 19th (local time) until 6 a.m. on the 20th. In four northern cities, including Lille, Douai, Wattignies and Denain, a partial curfew was in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on the 20th.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.