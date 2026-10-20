‘Link Your Olive Young SOL Account and Set Off with SOL Travel!’ Event Runs Through November 30

◇‘Link Your Olive Young SOL Account and Set Off with SOL Travel!’ event. Image courtesy of Shinhan Bank

The ‘Link Your Olive Young SOL Account and Set Off with SOL Travel!’ event, which links Shinhan Bank’s Olive Young SOL Account with debit cards in the SOL Travel and SOL Trip lines, will run through November 30.

Those who enter during the event period, open a new Olive Young SOL Account and register it as the payment account for an eligible debit card will be entered into a draw for one of 2,000 Olive Young gift vouchers worth 5,000 won each. Those who make a domestic purchase of at least 5,000 won per transaction with an eligible card will also receive an additional chance to win a gift voucher of the same value.

Customers who exchange at least 100,000 won into foreign currency and deposit it into a SOL Travel foreign-currency account through Super SOL will be entered into a draw for Korean Air gift certificates worth 500,000 won (five winners) and Shinsegae gift certificates worth 50,000 won (95 winners). Customers making their first transaction with that foreign-currency account in 2026 will have twice the chance of winning.

Participants may enter multiple times and win more than once in the account-opening, domestic-payment and currency-exchange events, provided they meet the requirements.

Meanwhile, the SOL Travel debit card, launched in February 2024, has expanded its card brands beyond Mastercard to include Visa and JCB. Cumulative issuance has surpassed 3.6 million cards, and cumulative currency exchanges have exceeded $3.5 billion.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.