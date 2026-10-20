‘KB Pay Travel’ Offers Discounts on International Flights with Low-Cost Airlines

◇‘KB Pay Travel’ international flight ticket discount event. Image provided by KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd.

Customers who purchase international flight tickets through KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd.’s ‘KB Pay Travel’ service with any of five low-cost airlines—Jeju Air, Jin Air, Trinity Air, Eastar Jet and Parata Air—will receive an immediate 12% discount.

According to KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd., the discount is capped at 25,000 won per person, and tickets can be purchased for up to nine people.

The booking period runs through October 29, and ticketing must be completed by the 30th. Departure dates are available through December 20 this year.

A KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. representative said, “We organized this event to ease the burden of airfare costs for customers preparing for overseas travel,” adding, “We will continue to offer benefits customers can experience as they plan and prepare for their trips.”

Meanwhile, KB Kookmin Bank will provide a 1GB eSIM through the end of October to the first 50,000 customers who exchange currency through Star Banking or internet banking, regardless of the amount exchanged.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.