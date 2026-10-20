IBK Industrial Bank of Korea to adopt Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s ‘Corporate Public MyData’ service for corporate deposit operations as well... Digitally streamlining paperwork

◇ Exterior of IBK Industrial Bank of Korea. Photo provided by IBK Industrial Bank of Korea

IBK Industrial Bank of Korea will become the first financial institution to introduce the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s ‘Corporate Public MyData’ service for corporate deposit operations.

Corporate clients can request the service at a branch or through internet banking. IBK will electronically receive and use in its deposit operations eight types of corporate information held by the National Tax Service and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, including certificates of business registration and standard financial statements.

After becoming the first financial institution to introduce the service for corporate lending operations last January, IBK plans to expand its use to corporate cards within the year and later introduce it for non-face-to-face financial products in corporate banking, reducing the paperwork burden on corporate clients.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.