“I thought that only happened in movies”... Woman trapped in clinic after medical staff leave following injection

File photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman receiving treatment for asthma at an emergency clinic in the United States was left alone and trapped inside the building when the medical staff left for the day.

When the woman tried to leave the clinic and the alarm went off, she called the police and asked for help.

According to foreign media outlets including The Independent, Tia Chandler, who lives in Keene, New Hampshire, recently visited a nearby urgent care clinic, ConvenientMD, after experiencing symptoms of an asthma attack.

At around 7:45 p.m. that day, she received a steroid injection from a staff member. The staff member who administered it said they would be back shortly and left the exam room, but never returned. In the meantime, the clinic closed.

When Chandler sensed something was wrong, she left the exam room and looked for staff. At first, she thought that at least the cleaning crew might still be there and checked around the reception desk and offices, but she could find neither medical staff nor any other employees.

She said she was startled when she realized that all the staff had left for the day. She then texted her husband, saying she thought she was trapped in the clinic and asking him to contact the police.

The alarm also went off as she tried to get out of the building. Chandler eventually called the police herself and asked for help.

In an interview with local media, Chandler said it was hard to believe she was trapped in the clinic and that something she thought could happen only in a movie or TV drama had actually happened.

ConvenientMD, the company that operates the clinic, apologized for the incident in a statement. The company said, “A patient being left at a clinic is something that should never happen,” adding, “The clinic manager personally apologized to the patient, and we have taken the necessary steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.