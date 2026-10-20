Franchise Startups and Operations Under One Roof: 2026 Second-Half IFS Expo Opens at COEX on the 22nd

An expo where visitors can compare franchise brands and store-operation solutions all in one place will be held in Seoul. It is open not only to aspiring entrepreneurs, but also to self-employed business owners considering a change of industry and companies looking to expand their franchise operations.

The Korea Franchise Association (KFA) said it will hold the 2026 Second-Half 61st IFS Franchise Startup & Industry Expo for three days, from October 22 to 24, at Hall C of COEX in Samseong-dong, Seoul. Around 200 domestic companies will participate and operate 530 booths.

The 2026 Second-Half 61st IFS Franchise Startup & Industry Expo is hosted by the KFA and co-organized by COEX and RX Korea. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the Korea Fair Trade Commission, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, and the Ministry of Intellectual Property, among others.

According to the KFA, the franchise expo is divided into a startup section that introduces brands and an industry section showcasing products and services needed to operate stores. The startup section features franchise business models in food service, wholesale and retail, and services. The industry section presents equipment and information technology (IT) solutions for payments, ordering, logistics, and store management, as well as products related to food ingredients.

Solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency in the franchise industry will also be showcased. Lead Planet, a company specializing in franchise enterprise resource planning (ERP), will introduce a system that integrates the management of franchise agreements, store operations, and supervisor (SV) duties. The solution links franchisors’ operations, from electronic contracts to franchisee management, and the company also plans to provide consultations at the venue. Food-tech solution providers such as Toder (Nangman Sanghoe) will also take part. A Lead Planet representative said, “Businesses preparing to enter the franchise sector or looking to build a new headquarters operating system can see Lead Planet’s solutions firsthand at the expo,” adding, “Visitors can explore options on-site, from consultations on adopting a franchise-specific ERP to franchisor operations consulting, electronic contracts, and SV systems.”

The 2026 Second-Half 61st IFS Franchise Startup & Industry Expo will also feature a “One-Person Startup Pavilion,” aimed at demand for small-scale startups, and a “Rising Star Pavilion,” showcasing new brands. Participants can compare startup costs, operating methods, and business models by industry, and explore startup ideas suited to their business circumstances.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.