Wounded soldier stranded in a minefield escapes 18 km clinging to bomber drone... first such case in the history of warfare

Photo: The Kyiv Independent

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Ukrainian military carried out an operation to evacuate a wounded soldier from a frontline position that ground rescue teams could not easily reach, suspending him from a large unmanned aerial vehicle (drone).

With ground travel virtually impossible because of mined terrain and the threat of Russian drones, the military used a large drone developed for bombing as a means of rescue.

According to Ukrainian media outlets including The Kyiv Independent, units including Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Assault Brigade and 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade transported a wounded infantryman to a safe area using a large drone. Gurzuf Defence, a Ukrainian defense company, also took part in the operation.

The Ukrainian military did not disclose the date of the operation or the section of the front where it took place.

The wounded soldier belonged to the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade and was injured while carrying out a mission at a position on the front. Russian drones were monitoring the area, and mines had been laid throughout the terrain, making it difficult for rescue personnel or ground-based unmanned vehicles to approach. An attempted rescue also carried a high risk of further casualties.

As an alternative, the military deployed a large hexacopter drone. A hexacopter is a multicopter that flies using six rotors. The aircraft used in the operation was the Heavy Shot Ayudag-6, made by Gurzuf Defence, and was reportedly capable of carrying 90 kg over distances of up to 25 km.

After preliminary testing, the military and the manufacturer deployed the equipment to the site. They first delivered attachment gear to the wounded soldier, then sent in a drone equipped with rescue gear. Following radio instructions from his comrades, the soldier secured himself in place, and the drone carried him to a safe location.

Other drones carried out surveillance and support missions nearby. The wounded soldier did not breathe a sigh of relief until he reached a base 18 km away.

The Ukrainian military described the operation as a new example of evacuating a wounded soldier, with few precedents in the history of warfare.

The wounded soldier was reportedly evacuated again afterward and is receiving treatment and rehabilitation.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.