Woori Bank to offer high-interest Woori 369 Fixed Deposit on a limited basis through the end of November

Woori Bank will offer its high-interest, 3-, 6- and 9-month promotional product, the Woori 369 Fixed Deposit, through the end of November, with a total limit of 2 trillion won.

The fixed-term deposit is available exclusively through smart banking and can be opened in the Woori WON Banking app. Customers can open multiple accounts depending on the purpose and timing of their fund needs.

There is no limit on the number of accounts each person can open. The rates are 3.40% for three months, 3.75% for six months and 3.80% for nine months, as of October 20. Rates are posted daily for each term and may change depending on market rates. However, once an account is opened, the rate in effect on the opening date remains in place until maturity. The early withdrawal rate applies if the account is closed before maturity.

A Woori Bank representative said, “The Woori 369 Fixed Deposit is designed to let customers choose a term that matches when they need to use their funds and manage surplus funds efficiently,” adding, “We will continue to introduce financial products that reflect market conditions and customers’ diverse fund-management needs.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.