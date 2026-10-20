Hallym University launches KELI Alliance, laying the groundwork for AI education cooperation

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University has officially launched the KELI Alliance, an AI education cooperation platform linking universities, edtech companies and research institutions. With representatives from 129 institutions nationwide and around 310 people in attendance, Hallym demonstrated 19 AI education services it developed and set in motion efforts to build an open higher education ecosystem to narrow the gap between universities in their use of AI for education.

◇ ‘2026 KELI International Symposium and Demo Day’ held to great success

Hallym University (President Choi Yang-hee) held the ‘2026 KELI International Symposium and Demo Day’ to great success on the 20th at the Grand Ballroom of Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan, Seoul, and officially launched the ‘KELI Alliance (K-University AI EduTech and Learning Initiative).’

The KELI Alliance is a cooperative body through which universities, companies and research institutions jointly develop, validate and use AI education services. The event was held under the theme ‘An Innovation Ecosystem for Higher Education Connected by AI’ and drew around 317 attendees from 129 institutions nationwide, including domestic and international universities, edtech companies, and public- and research-institution representatives.

The event opened with opening remarks, a welcome address by President Choi Yang-hee and congratulatory remarks by Yoon Hee-seong, chairman of the Ilsong Educational Foundation. Go Young-woong, head of the Institute for AI Education Innovation, then presented KELI’s vision and the direction for operating the consortium before declaring the official launch of the KELI Alliance.

The event set out a path toward building an open higher education ecosystem in which universities and companies share and expand the results of AI-driven educational innovation. Attendees also discussed how AI is reshaping higher education and shared examples of teaching innovation from Korea and abroad, while trying out 19 AI education services developed and field-tested by Hallym University.

◇ Universities, companies and research institutions join forces to lay the groundwork for AI education cooperation

Participating institutions laid the groundwork for cooperation on jointly developing and field-testing AI education services, evaluating their educational effectiveness, and sharing experiences in their use.

KELI is a higher education AI-sharing platform through which universities, edtech companies and others jointly develop, field-test and expand AI education services and courseware. Following KELI’s launch in 2025, Hallym University established a more concrete framework for cooperation among participating institutions through this KELI Alliance inauguration ceremony. The platform is significant because it connects service sharing with joint field-testing through the consortium.

Through the alliance, Hallym University is expanding cooperation to reduce the burden of universities duplicating the development of AI services and to enable more universities to use services proven in educational settings, along with the experience of operating them. In particular, it is working to narrow the gap between universities in their use of AI for education by enabling institutions with differing development capabilities to take part in joint field-testing.

◇ Sharing teaching innovations from Korea and abroad... charting universities’ AI future

In a keynote address, former Seoul National University President Oh Se-jeong outlined how universities may change in the AI era under the theme ‘The Future of the University.’ The sessions that followed shared examples from universities in Korea and abroad of applying AI to teaching and learning, student support and professional education.

Park Hyun-je, director of Hallym University’s AI EdTech Center, introduced HAI Ecosystems, an AI education service-sharing system developed under the university’s leadership. Go Young-woong, head of the Institute for AI Education Innovation, presented an example of educational innovation using the AI professor service HAI-AI Prof, while Hong Su-hyun, director of the Center for Convergence Education Support, presented an example of integrated student development management through HAI-CLR.

Hallym University College of Medicine Dean Yoo Kyung-ho then presented an example of using MedLearn-X, AI courseware for medical education. Attendees also heard about the use of the AI math tutor HAI-MathTutor at an Indonesian university and an AI-driven educational innovation initiative by Korea University Professor Yu Hyeok, sharing practical experience using AI education services in university classes.

At the global edtech session, Cho Yong-sang, inaugural chair of 1EdTech Korea, discussed international education technology standards and interoperability among services, while researcher Claudia Diers-Lienke of The Hague University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands addressed responsible AI literacy. Marius Cortsen, CEO of Denmark-based ChatTutor, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Tue Herlau presented examples of using AI agents in university classes.

◇ 19 AI education services demonstrated on site to expand the results of joint field-testing

The KELI Marketplace set up at the venue showcased 19 AI education services from HAI Ecosystems, developed and field-tested by Hallym University. Participants tried a range of services in teaching and learning, research and assessment, including HAI-Research, a researcher-matching service; HAI-MathTutor, an AI math tutor; HAI-AI Prof, an AI professor; HAI-LENS, a lecture analysis service; and HAI-Check, an adaptive assessment service.

Hallym University has gone beyond developing AI education services and has built up a record of field-testing them in university classes. It has been the only operator in Korea of the Higher Education EdTech Soft Lab project, led by the Ministry of Education and the Korea Education and Research Information Service (KERIS), since 2024, and is now in its third year. The university has established a consortium involving 46 universities across six regions nationwide. Across 120 courses over three years, 119 faculty members and 4,739 students—including 2,454 projected enrollees for 2026—have taken part in field-testing AI courseware. This practical field-testing experience has provided a basis for applying and improving AI education services in classes.

With the launch of the KELI Alliance, the university plans to expand cooperation among universities, companies and research institutions to improve education services together and share field-testing results. It also plans to promote the spread of higher education AI innovation models by sharing with overseas universities and companies the experience in operating AI education programs accumulated by Korean universities.

Hallym University President Choi Yang-hee said, “It is important to ensure that AI education services proven in actual classes are used by more universities,” adding, “Through the KELI Alliance, we will build a higher education AI cooperation ecosystem in which universities, companies and research institutions work together to validate and improve these services.”

The event was hosted by Hallym University and organized by its Institute for AI Education Innovation as part of the Glocal University 30 project. More information about KELI and its AI education services is available on the official website.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.