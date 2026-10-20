Enjoy a Two-Night, Three-Day Sansa Camp at Ssanggyesa... An Immersive Tourism Experience Combining Meditation and Camping

Ssanggyesa Temple in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province, announced on the 20th that it will hold Sansa Camp, an immersive festival combining temple culture, camping and meditation. The camp brings together lodging, meals and experiential programs, allowing participants to stay at the temple for two nights and three days. It is an experiential tourism offering built around a traditional temple.

Ssanggyesa’s Sansa Camp will hold the “1st Sansa Camp (with Hadong Ssanggyesa)” from November 6 to November 8. The participation fee includes program access, five temple-food meals and a welcome kit. Participants without camping gear can rent a tent, and hanok temple-stay facilities are also available by advance application. Parking is available by advance reservation as well.

Sansa Camp focuses on using Ssanggyesa’s tea culture and Jirisan’s natural environment as experiential content. Participants can take part in “108 Seon Tea Meditation,” meditating while drinking Hadong wild tea, as well as tea-brewing activities and a tea ceremony and character-building program at the Hadong Wild Tea Museum. The program reflects Ssanggyesa’s deep connection to the history of tea culture in Korea.

◇ An autumn view of Ssanggyesa. Photo courtesy of the Sansa Camp Secretariat.

Programs combining meditation and hiking will also be offered. These include Seon meditation, singing bowl meditation, Sunmudo and yoga, as well as a trek with a monk to and from Bulil Falls that takes about two hours. The camp will also present “Mind Prescription,” which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze participants’ mental states and suggest personalized meditation methods. Participants can also join a program in which they talk with a monk and reflect on their everyday concerns. Activities offering a glimpse into daily temple life include attending Buddhist services, taking part in the striking of the temple bell and sampling temple food. The program also includes tours with a cultural heritage interpreter to explore Ssanggyesa’s history and cultural heritage.

Side events combining performances with sales of local products will also take place. Jazz singer Woongsan and rookie idol group DIVA-X will perform, while the temple market will sell agricultural products, processed goods and Buddhist items, among other things. A separate camping area will also be available for participants bringing dogs.

Sansa Camp will operate primarily through advance reservations. Participants can book programs on the Sansa Camp website, and QR wristbands will be used on site to verify admission and participation in programs. For safety, items that use fire, such as lighters and burners, may not be brought into or used at the event venue. Meals will be provided through temple dining and food trucks. Starting with Ssanggyesa in Hadong, Sansa Camp is expected to expand to temples across the country under the name “Sansa Camp with ○○ Temple.”

The Sansa Camp Secretariat said, “We hope this will be an opportunity to set aside your worries and fill your heart with dreams,” adding, “In the season when autumn colors are at their most beautiful, we hope you will put aside the noise of the secular world for a while and enjoy complete rest at Ssanggyesa on Jirisan.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.