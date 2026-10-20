Tragedy while trying to evade a married woman's husband? Man in underwear clings to third floor before falling

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Video footage captured a man in Mexico hanging outside a third-floor apartment window before falling to the ground. It was claimed that he had been with a married woman and tried to escape through the window when her husband suddenly burst in.

According to The Sun and other foreign media outlets, an accident occurred on the 12th (local time) at Cancun, a popular Mexican resort destination, when a shirtless man fell onto a concrete floor after hanging from an apartment window frame.

Footage filmed by witnesses showed the man clinging to a window frame on the outside of the building's third floor, barely holding on with both hands. He struggled for some time to keep his grip, but eventually lost his strength and fell.

According to local media and witnesses, the man was in an apartment with a married woman when her husband suddenly appeared, and he reportedly tried to escape through a rear window.

However, he failed to get a secure foothold as he tried to get out through the window, and ultimately fell after clinging to the window frame.

Paramedics who responded to the call gave the man emergency treatment and then transported him to Cancun General Hospital. However, details about the extent of his injuries and his current condition have not been disclosed.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.