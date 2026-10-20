Hanmaeum Blood Center to host event inviting blood donors to see the musical 'A Tale of Two Cities'

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korea Industrial Health Association's Hanmaeum Blood Center will hold its 14th Love Sharing Festival, an event inviting blood donors, at the BBCH Hall of Gwanglim Art Center starting at 1:20 p.m. on November 28, and host a performance of the musical 'A Tale of Two Cities'.

Now being held for the 14th time, the event was organized to express gratitude to blood donors who give blood without expecting anything in return, sharing the precious gift of life, and to celebrate the value of blood donation together.

Before the performance, there will be a ceremony appointing blood donation promotion committee members and a presentation of appreciation plaques to organizations that have helped spread a culture of blood donation. After the show, musical actors who took the stage that day, including Shin Sung-rok, are expected to offer their thanks to blood donors.

Hwang Yu-seong, head of Hanmaeum Blood Center, said, "I hope that at least some of my gratitude and respect reaches those who have shared the precious gift of life through blood donation this year," adding, "I will continue to organize events for blood donors and work to help them take pride in being donors."

Applications to attend the event can be submitted through the official Hanmaeum Blood Center website. The application period runs through November 19.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.