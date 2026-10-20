“Yuhan Corporation’s 100-Year History” published, comprising a comprehensive history, an R&D history and a commemorative photo book

◇ “Yuhan Corporation’s 100-Year History.” Photo courtesy of Yuhan Corporation

Marking its 100th anniversary, Yuhan Corporation has published “Yuhan Corporation’s 100-Year History,” which covers its history since its founding, its R&D achievements and its vision for the future.

The Yuhan 100-year history consists of three volumes: a comprehensive history, an R&D history and a commemorative photo book. Spanning 10 chapters and centered on 100 major events, the comprehensive history documents key milestones in Yuhan Corporation’s history, including the supply of essential medicines to the public, its public listing, the establishment of a professional management system and ethical management.

The R&D history consists of three chapters and covers the drug development process and R&D achievements. In particular, it highlights the global expansion of lazertinib, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (marketed in South Korea as Leclaza and overseas as Lazcluze), as well as the pipeline of next-generation immuno-oncology drugs and treatments for metabolic diseases, and its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business for active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The commemorative photo book features photographs documenting projects marking the company’s 100th anniversary, including a public campaign to collect historical materials, anniversary events, the opening ceremony for Willow House, the production of webtoons and documentaries, and the launch of commemorative products.

Yuhan Corporation plans to distribute the Yuhan 100-year history to major national and public libraries and university libraries across South Korea.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.