Gangdong Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital Professor Seo Byeong-gwan Receives Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner’s Commendation for ‘Healthcare-Associated Infection Prevention and Control’

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Seo Byeong-gwan of the Department of Acupuncture and Moxibustion at Gangdong Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital received a Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner’s commendation on the 16th for his contributions to ‘2026 Healthcare-Associated Infection Prevention and Control.’

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency recognizes individuals and organizations each year for their contributions to preventing and controlling healthcare-associated infections. This year, a total of 39 individuals and organizations received awards: 26 individuals and 13 organizations. Professor Seo received the commendation in recognition of his contributions to establishing infection control systems at Korean medicine medical institutions and implementing them in clinical settings.

First, he took part in the research project ‘Development of a Standard Infection Control Manual for Korean Medicine Medical Institutions,’ reviewing domestic and international infection prevention and control guidelines and developing evidence-based recommendations suited to the clinical settings of Korean medicine medical institutions. In particular, he examined infection risks associated with invasive procedures performed at these institutions, including acupuncture, electroacupuncture, pharmacopuncture, thread-embedding acupuncture and cupping, and specified infection prevention and control standards for each procedure. He also directly participated in planning a pilot survey of infection control practices at Korean medicine medical institutions and conducting on-site visits, helping improve the effectiveness of the standards developed and their acceptance in clinical settings.

He also participated in the research projects ‘Developing Response Measures to Infectious Diseases in Korean Medicine’ and ‘Advancing a Korean Medicine Infectious Disease Response Platform.’ Through these projects, a platform was developed and upgraded to compile clinical information during national infectious disease situations and support clinical decision-making. He also helped develop clinical manuals for use in healthcare settings and policymaking, and helped disseminate the research findings in the field by incorporating them into continuing education for Korean medicine doctors and education at colleges of Korean medicine. Finally, he has worked to improve infection control standards at medical institutions in a practical and reasonable manner through his service on the committee for revising medical institution evaluation and accreditation standards.

Professor Seo said, “It is especially meaningful because this is the result of working with many people to create practical standards for Korean medicine clinical settings, where standardized infection control guidelines were lacking.” He added, “I will continue working to improve infection control so that patients can receive Korean medicine care with confidence.”

Professor Seo is currently a professor at Kyung Hee University’s College of Korean Medicine and head of the Education and Training Department at Gangdong Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital. He also serves as insurance director of the Society of Korean Medicine, vice president of the Korean Acupuncture and Moxibustion Medicine Society, and standing director of the Association of Colleges and Graduate Schools of Korean Medicine.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Seo Byeong-gwan

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.